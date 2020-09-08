New anti-terror operation launched in eastern Turkey

  • September 08 2020 10:51:03

New anti-terror operation launched in eastern Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
New anti-terror operation launched in eastern Turkey

Turkey has launched a new anti-terror operation in its eastern Van province, Interior Ministry announced on Sept. 8.

In a statement, the ministry said Operation Yıldırım-10 has begun to completely eliminate the separatist terror group [PKK], and neutralize those taking shelter in the region.

As many as 1,040 security personnel, including forces from Gendarmerie Special Operations, police and security guards, are taking part in the operation, it added.

On Sept. 3, Operation Yıldırım-9 was launched to neutralize PKK terrorists in the region.

At least 46 terrorists have been neutralized and 26 collaborators captured, 90 caves, shelters, and storages destroyed, and a large number of arms, ammunition and other supplies have been seized in Yıldırım operations to date, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

    First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

  2. The era of beating Turkey with economy is over: President 

    The era of beating Turkey with economy is over: President 

  3. Turkey announces new virus measures amid case surge

    Turkey announces new virus measures amid case surge

  4. Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

    Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

  5. Death penalty debate designed to pardon FETÖ members: CHP

    Death penalty debate designed to pardon FETÖ members: CHP
Recommended
Turkey, Qatar send medical aid to Sudan amid virus

Turkey, Qatar send medical aid to Sudan amid virus
Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Tunisia

Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Tunisia
Ankara calls on Riyadh to cooperate in Khashoggi case

Ankara calls on Riyadh to cooperate in Khashoggi case
Turkish court gives Istanbul gunman 40-plus life terms

Turkish court gives Istanbul gunman 40-plus life terms
Turkey, Iran to hold high-level cooperation meeting

Turkey, Iran to hold high-level cooperation meeting
Turkey announces new virus measures amid case surge

Turkey announces new virus measures amid case surge
WORLD China passed extraordinary virus test, says bullish Xi

China passed 'extraordinary' virus test, says bullish Xi

China has passed "an extraordinary and historic test" with its handling of the coronavirus, President Xi Jinping said on Sept. 8 at a triumphant awards ceremony for medical professionals decorated with bugle calls and applause.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury sees $5.7 bln cash surplus in August

Turkish Treasury sees $5.7 bln cash surplus in August

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a surplus of 41.6 billion Turkish liras (nearly $5.7 billion) in August, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Sept. 7.
SPORTS Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the U.S. Open on Sept. 6 after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball in frustration during his last-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.