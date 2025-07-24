New anti-smoking inspections kick off in Türkiye’s major cities

ISTANBUL
Authorities in Türkiye have launched an intensive inspection campaign in the country’s major cities of Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir as part of a renewed effort to enforce indoor smoking bans under a new anti-smoking initiative.

The new nationwide campaign under the theme “Smoke-Free Türkiye” aims to reduce smoking rates and encourage a healthier lifestyle.

As part of the initiative, teams supported by law enforcement began field inspections, targeting venues and individuals violating the country’s tobacco control laws.

Since July 19, 2009, Türkiye has prohibited the use of tobacco products in enclosed areas of all public and private buildings, including places of entertainment.

The campaign seeks to strengthen public compliance with the country’s anti-smoking legislation and protect non-smokers from secondhand smoke exposure.

Muhammed Emin Demirkol, public health director at the Health Ministry, noted that inspections will be carried out intensively nationwide, starting with the three major cities.

Penalties will be issued not only to individuals caught smoking indoors but also to establishments that allow it.

Nearly 4,000 violations have already been penalized so far this year, and cross-regional enforcement efforts are expanding, Demirkol noted.

He said inspections cover both conventional and e-cigarette products, which remain banned for sale in Türkiye, with fines of up to 2,000 Turkish Liras (approximately $50) issued to individuals for violations.

Around 100,000 people in Türkiye die each year due to smoking-related illnesses.

To support people who want to quit smoking, Türkiye has also expanded access to cessation services.

There are currently 700 smoking cessation clinics across the country, and the goal is to increase that number to 1,000 by the end of the year.

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition
