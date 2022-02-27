Nets shock NBA champion Bucks, Morant dazzles in Grizzlies win

  • February 27 2022 14:55:00

Nets shock NBA champion Bucks, Morant dazzles in Grizzlies win

LOS ANGELES
Nets shock NBA champion Bucks, Morant dazzles in Grizzlies win

Kyrie Irving returned from a two-week absence to score a season-high 38 points and lead the Brooklyn Nets to a nail-biting 126-123 win over the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 26.

Irving’s decision not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 means he cannot play home games because of New York’s vaccine mandate. But he showed no sign of rust against the Bucks.

“It’s the collection of guys we have in the locker room. Honestly, they keep me in shape,” Irving said. “They keep pushing me, keep me motivated.”

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 14 rebounds. But he missed a desperation three-pointer at the buzzer that would have forced overtime, and the Bucks saw victory slip away against a team that had only two wins in their last 10 games.

The Miami Heat moved a game ahead in the East with a 133-129 victory over the San Antonio Spurs while the Bulls fell 116-110 to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morant was spectacular in a 46-point performance, setting a career-high and a Grizzlies’ franchise record.

His display ended Chicago’s six-game winning streak. Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan also saw his streak of eight straight games with at least 35 points snapped, just two shy of the franchise record set by Michael Jordan.

DeRozan finished with 31 points and seven rebounds, but that wasn’t enough against 22-year-old Morant and his surging Grizzlies.

Morant connected on 54 percent of his shots from the field with a trio of three-pointers and an array of highlight-reel baskets that included a 360-degree spin to bank in a shot and an alley-oop dunk in his 20-point third quarter.

Miami, fueled by a season-high 36 points from Bam Adebayo, overcame a 16-point first-quarter deficit to improve to 40-21.

Elsewhere, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 53 points to lead the Celtics to a 113-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons and their rising star Cade Cunningham.

TURKEY Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM

Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ukraine agrees to meet with Russia in Belarus

    Ukraine agrees to meet with Russia in Belarus

  2. Insufficient efforts among Turks for ‘healthy life’

    Insufficient efforts among Turks for ‘healthy life’

  3. Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

    Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

  4. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  5. Turkey urges Russia to end Ukraine attack

    Turkey urges Russia to end Ukraine attack
Recommended
Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’
Ukraine invasion puts Russia’s elite sports status at risk

Ukraine invasion puts Russia’s elite sports status at risk
Martinez upsets Ancajas to seize IBF super flyweight world title

Martinez upsets Ancajas to seize IBF super flyweight world title
Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert
Djokovic triumphs to loud cheers in first match since Australia deportation

Djokovic triumphs to loud cheers in first match since Australia deportation
Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’

Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’
WORLD Street fighting rages in Ukraine as talks mooted

Street fighting rages in Ukraine as talks mooted

Street fighting raged in Ukraine’s second-biggest city on Sunday after Russian forces pierced through Ukrainian lines, as both sides said they were ready for talks to halt a conflict that has forced an estimated 260,000 people to flee their homes.
ECONOMY Turkey not to suffer shortage in grains: Ministry

Turkey not to suffer shortage in grains: Ministry

No problems will occur in grain supplies until the new harvest season, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has said after the Ukraine-Russia crisis erupted.
SPORTS Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Poland’s Iga Swiatek swept aside Anett Kontaveit in the Qatar Open final on Feb. 26 and dedicated her victory to “the people who are suffering in Ukraine.”