Netflix to open office in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Netflix, an American-based streaming service, in line with their latest investment in Turkey, has announced to open their office in Istanbul, Turkey’s prominent metropolitan city.

This step will create a more powerful way for productions in Turkey to be promoted worldwide, according to a statement made by Netflix, which has 195 million subscribers worldwide.

The office will open in the second half of 2021 and will also bring new employment opportunities, it added.



Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy was quoted in the statement that he was pleased that such a global company would open an office in Turkey.

“Our cinema and TV drama industry, which has progressed especially in the last 15 years, has become one of the important tools of promotional and cultural diplomacy. I believe that the films and dramas produced in Turkey, which will be watched in 190 countries, will contribute to the development of the film tourism and make the sector more visible in the international arena,” Ersoy added.

Netflix founder and Co-CEO Reed Hastings said that Turkey was a very important country to them due to its rich culture and a long tradition of storytelling. “Therefore, we are proud to open an office in a magnificent city, Istanbul. This decision will contribute us to produce more Turkish productions that will be enjoyed all around the world.”

Pelin Diştaş, original content director for Netflix Turkey, said that their excitement to tell impressive stories from Turkey boosted them for future investments. “We believe that with the opening of the Istanbul office, our close work with our creative teams and stakeholders will continue even more efficiently. We will continue to present our country’s original stories to 195 million Netflix subscribers.”