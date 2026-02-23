Netanyahu unveils ‘hexagon’ alliance bid against ‘radical’ adversaries

Netanyahu unveils ‘hexagon’ alliance bid against ‘radical’ adversaries

TEL AVIV
Netanyahu unveils ‘hexagon’ alliance bid against ‘radical’ adversaries

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has outlined a sweeping geopolitical vision centered on a proposed “hexagon” alliance system spanning the Middle East and beyond.

“I want to refer specifically to the diplomatic dimension: In the vision I have before me, we will create an entire system, essentially a ‘hexagon’ of alliances, around or within the Middle East,” Netanyahu said ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting on Feb. 22.

“This includes India, Arab states, African countries, Mediterranean countries Greece and Greej Cyprus, as well as Asian countries that I will not mention at this time. I will present it in an organized manner,” he added.

Outlining the purpose of the proposed “hexagon” framework, Netanyahu said the goal is to form a bloc of countries united by a common perspective to address challenges posed by extremist alignments, both what he described as the hard-hit radical Shiite axis and a rising radical Sunni axis.

"All of these nations share a different perception, and our cooperation can yield great results and, of course, ensure our resilience and our future," Netanyahu said of the emerging alliance.

His remarks came before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive on Feb. 25 for talks expected to deepen bilateral coordination in defense production, advanced technology and strategic industries.

Netanyahu said discussions will emphasize cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and other high-tech sectors

The Indian leader is also set to address lawmakers at the Knesset, participate in an innovation event and visit the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

Modi visited Israel as prime minister in 2017, before Netanyahu made a reciprocal visit to India the following year.

Netanyahu said the Israel-India axis will be part of a wider regional alliance to counter common "radical" adversaries.

Late 2025, Netanyahu hosted Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides for a trilateral summit.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

    UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

  2. Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four

    Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four

  3. Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

    Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

  4. Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

    Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

  5. China acts against Japanese companies over military ties

    China acts against Japanese companies over military ties
Recommended
UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case
Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four

Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four
Iran would react ferociously to any US attack, warns of regional conflict

Iran would react 'ferociously' to any US attack, warns of regional conflict
Ukraine marks four years since Russian invasion

Ukraine marks four years since Russian invasion
Mexico deploys 10,000 troops to end violence over drug lords death

Mexico deploys 10,000 troops to end violence over drug lord's death
UN chief decries global rise of rule of force

UN chief decries global rise of 'rule of force'
ICC opens hearings over ex-Philippines leader Duterte

ICC opens hearings over ex-Philippines leader Duterte
WORLD UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

London police released former ambassador Peter Mandelson on bail in the early hours of Tuesday, in a probe into his ties to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, only days after ex-prince Andrew was arrested.
ECONOMY Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to India this week pushing to double trade and mend fractured ties, his first stop on an Asia-Pacific tour that also includes Australia and Japan as he seeks to reduce reliance on the United States.
SPORTS Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

Galatasaray has the upper hand as it enters Feb. 25’s Champions League playoffs second leg against Juventus in a dominant position, carrying a three-goal advantage and the momentum of a historic first-leg performance.  
﻿