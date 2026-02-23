Netanyahu unveils ‘hexagon’ alliance bid against ‘radical’ adversaries

TEL AVIV

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has outlined a sweeping geopolitical vision centered on a proposed “hexagon” alliance system spanning the Middle East and beyond.

“I want to refer specifically to the diplomatic dimension: In the vision I have before me, we will create an entire system, essentially a ‘hexagon’ of alliances, around or within the Middle East,” Netanyahu said ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting on Feb. 22.

“This includes India, Arab states, African countries, Mediterranean countries Greece and Greej Cyprus, as well as Asian countries that I will not mention at this time. I will present it in an organized manner,” he added.

Outlining the purpose of the proposed “hexagon” framework, Netanyahu said the goal is to form a bloc of countries united by a common perspective to address challenges posed by extremist alignments, both what he described as the hard-hit radical Shiite axis and a rising radical Sunni axis.

"All of these nations share a different perception, and our cooperation can yield great results and, of course, ensure our resilience and our future," Netanyahu said of the emerging alliance.

His remarks came before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive on Feb. 25 for talks expected to deepen bilateral coordination in defense production, advanced technology and strategic industries.

Netanyahu said discussions will emphasize cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and other high-tech sectors

The Indian leader is also set to address lawmakers at the Knesset, participate in an innovation event and visit the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

Modi visited Israel as prime minister in 2017, before Netanyahu made a reciprocal visit to India the following year.

Netanyahu said the Israel-India axis will be part of a wider regional alliance to counter common "radical" adversaries.

Late 2025, Netanyahu hosted Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides for a trilateral summit.