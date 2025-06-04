Netanyahu says 'I don’t remember' nearly 1,800 times in corruption trial

TEL AVIV

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to questions with the phrase “I don’t remember” 1,778 times during cross-examination in his ongoing corruption trial, a prosecutor has stated as quoted by Israeli media.

Netanyahu appeared in court for cross-examination on June 3, marking the first time he was questioned by state prosecutors since his initial court appearance six months ago.

With the premier dismissing the session as “a joke,” the second cross-examination continued on June 4.

During the first session, Netanyahu used the lack of memory in his responses to questions by the prosecution, saying that he “didn’t remember.”

Challenging Netanyahu’s claim, Prosecutor Yehonatan Tadmor said that the Israeli premier had a “phenomenal” memory, citing Netanyahu’s former senior aide Nir Hefetz.

Tadmor said that the prime minister used the phrase that he “doesn’t remember” 1,778 times during police questioning regarding cases 1000 and 2000 and that his use of the sentence increased as the interrogation sessions continued.

Some Israeli media outlets reported the number as 1,788.

“I am saying that you said ‘I don’t remember’ when it was convenient for you,” charged Tadmor.

Netanyahu denied the allegation, arguing that no one can remember every precise detail about past events.

“Everyone experiences memory lapses from time to time — even I do,” he said in his defense.

Israeli media called Netanyahu’s cross-examination a “dramatic shift,” as it was the first time that the Israeli premier appeared before representatives of the public prosecution.

Netanyahu faces three separate cases of corruption filed in 2019 against him: Case 1,000, Case 2,000 and Case 4,000, which include accusations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denies any wrongdoing, calling the accusations “fake.”

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country’s history.

Under Israeli law, he is not required to resign unless convicted by the Supreme Court, a process that could take several months.