Netanyahu says assassination of Iran's leader would end conflict

WASHINGTON

The assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would "end" the ongoing conflict between Tehran and Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on June 16 as he refused to rule out taking the action amid the highly volatile regional conflict.

"It's not going to escalate the conflict, it's going to end the conflict," Netanyahu said during an interview with ABC News. "The 'forever war' is what Iran wants, and they're bringing us to the brink of nuclear war. In fact, what Israel is doing is preventing this, bringing an end to this aggression, and we can only do so by standing up to the forces of evil."

Earlier reports suggested that President Donald Trump had vetoed an Israeli plan to kill Khamenei.

Asked if Israel would target the Iran ian leader, Netanyahu said Israel is "doing what we need to do."

"I'm not going to get into the details, but we've targeted their top nuclear scientists," Netanyahu said.

The State Department earlier Monday updated its travel advisory for Israel, the occupied West Bank, and Gaza, warning Americans not to travel to the region due to heightened security risks.

Tensions have escalated since June 13 when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes and drone attacks on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said that at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iran ian missile attacks since June 13.

Iran, for its part, said that at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.

The country launched a new barrage of missile strikes against Israeli targets on June 16 evening, according to a report by state media, after the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building was struck in an Israeli attack.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a fresh wave of missile strikes – the eighth since Friday – against the occupied territories (Israel),” state-run Press TV said.

Israeli Channel 12 said air raid sirens sounded in the Haifa, Krayot, Galilee, and Lower Galilee regions.

A few missiles were identified after a barrage of missiles was launched from Iran toward northern Israel, where interceptions were heard, Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported.

No casualties have been reported as of yet.

Israeli Defense Minister Katz made a statement on his X account regarding the attack on Iranian state television.

Katz said, “The Iranian regime's propaganda and incitement broadcasting authority was hit by the Israeli army after the large-scale evacuation of the local population.”

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir claimed on his X account that they would not allow broadcasts against Israel “even in the heart of Tehran” regarding the attack on Iranian state television.

Shortly before the attack, the Israeli army announced that it would attack Tehran's 3rd district and later announced that it would target state television.