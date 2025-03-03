Netanyahu opposes Türkiye's presence in Syria: Israeli media

TEL AVIV
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly dispatched his military secretary, Roman Goffman, to Moscow to discuss Russia's military operations in Syria.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Goffman aims to strengthen ties with Russia during a series of meetings in Russia's capital. The report highlights Israel’s preference for maintaining Syria in a “weakened state” and its alignment with Russia over Türkiye, which is described as a "dominant power in the region."

It argues that Israel “clearly favors Russia over Türkiye” and is seeking measures to reduce Ankara’s influence in Syria.

The report further claims that Israel is actively working against the establishment of Turkish military bases, the training of the Syrian army by Turkish forces, and Türkiye's role in protecting Syrian airspace.

Additionally, Reuters previously reported that Israel is lobbying the U.S. to support the continued presence of Russian bases in Syria rather than allowing Türkiye to establish a stronger foothold in the region.

 

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'
