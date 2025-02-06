Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that U.S. troops are not needed in the Gaza Strip.

"No!" Netanyahu told reporters in Congress, when asked if he thinks U.S. troops are needed in Gaza to make President Donald Trump's plan peaceful.

Netanyahu headed to Congress to talk with lawmakers as part of his visit to Washington, DC.

He met Sens. Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. He then met Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton, according to the Israeli prime ministry.

Trump doubled down on his Gaza “take over” plan on Thursday and said no U.S. soldiers would be needed. The proposal has been widely condemned by world leaders.

"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region," he said on Truth Social.

He claimed that the Palestinians would have “a chance to be happy, safe, and free” due to the relocation scheme he proposed, which envisions Palestinians displaced to Egypt and Jordan.

"The U.S., working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth. No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!" he said.

