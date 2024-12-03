Nearly 50,000 displaced in Syria in recent days: UN

Nearly 50,000 displaced in Syria in recent days: UN

ISTANBUL
Nearly 50,000 displaced in Syria in recent days: UN

Nearly 50,000 people have recently been displaced in Syria, where opposition forces have wrested swathes of territory from control of President Bashar al-Assad's government, the U.N.'s humanitarian agency has reported.

"The displacement situation remains highly fluid, with partners verifying new figures daily," the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement. "Over 48,500 people have been displaced as of Nov. 30."

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani warned of a new migration crisis in Syria, reminding that Lebanon is already hosting 1 million Syrian refugees.

He also warned that this conflict, which directly impacts Lebanon, could also affect Europe.

The opposition forces, engaged in clashes with regime forces for the past six days, have made significant territorial gains, taking control of the regional hub of Aleppo as well as areas south of Idlib province toward regime-held Hama.

In the Hama province, the opposition groups, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), seized control of six additional settlements on Dec. 3, located just six kilometers from the city center.

At least 81 civilians were killed in the airstrikes conducted by Russia and Syrian regime forces on Aleppo and Idlib, according to civil defense sources.

In a related development, the Assad regime has intensified forced conscription efforts in Latakia province. Local sources reported that authorities are distributing weapons and ammunition in Tartus, Banyas and Jableh, and offering volunteers a monthly stipend of 3 million Syrian pounds (around $200), a sum roughly ten times the average civil servant’s salary.

Despite these incentives, enlistment remains scarce. In response, regime forces have conducted raids on industrial zones, detaining men aged 18 to 40. Additionally, military checkpoints have been established in neighborhoods to detain students without valid six-month deferments. Many young men are now either hiding at home or fleeing cities to avoid conscription, media reported.

Sources suggested Assad faces a precarious situation, with anticipated support from Iran, Iraq and Hezbollah yet to materialize.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

    Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

  2. South Korean president declares martial law

    South Korean president declares martial law

  3. Vietnam court upholds death sentence for property tycoon

    Vietnam court upholds death sentence for property tycoon

  4. Auto sales surpass 1 million units in January-November

    Auto sales surpass 1 million units in January-November

  5. CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria

    CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria
Recommended
South Korean president declares martial law

South Korean president declares martial law
Vietnam court upholds death sentence for property tycoon

Vietnam court upholds death sentence for property tycoon
Ukraine pushes NATO for invite as Trump looms

Ukraine pushes NATO for invite as Trump looms
Irans president criticizes new hijab law

Iran's president criticizes new hijab law
Hamas, Fatah agree joint committee to run post-war Gaza

Hamas, Fatah agree joint committee to run post-war Gaza
Residents return as Syria’s Tel Rifaat freed from PKK/YPG after 8 years

Residents return as Syria’s Tel Rifaat freed from PKK/YPG after 8 years
WORLD South Korean president declares martial law

South Korean president declares martial law

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday evening, a move that the opposition rejected as "unconstitutional."

ECONOMY Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Company has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding in Riyadh with the Saudi Investment Ministry and National Housing Company.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿