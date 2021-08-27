Nearly 117,000 vehicles registered in Turkey in July

ANKARA

A total of 116,988 vehicles were registered in Turkey in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 27.

The figure fell 15.8% from the same month last year but posted a month-on-month rise of 12.1%, TÜİK said.

The total number of road motor vehicles registered to traffic topped 24.8 million by the end of July, TÜİK said.

Automobiles accounted for 54% of new registrations, followed by motorcycles with 24.3%, small trucks 14.7%, and tractors 3.7%.

Broken down by model brands of newly registered cars, 15.2% were Fiat, 13.4% Renault, and 9.7% Volkswagen.

This January-July, the number of registered vehicles jumped 37.4% year-on-year to 724,277.





