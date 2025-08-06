Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's new president

WARSAW

Poland's new nationalist president Karol Nawrocki called for a "sovereign Poland" and promised to "fight those who are pushing the nation towards decline" as he was sworn in on Aug. 6.

Nawrocki, 42, a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, won a June 1 election in a major blow for the pro-EU government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a former European Council president.

"I will be the voice of those who want a sovereign Poland that is in the EU, but a Poland that is not the EU," he told lawmakers after taking his oath of office.

"We must fight those who are pushing the nation towards decline and degradation," he said, citing Ignacy Paderewski, a Polish prime minister from the early 20th century.

Nawrocki, a historian and political novice, has branded Tusk's government the "worst" in the history of post-communist Poland.

During the election campaign, Nawrocki ruled out easing Poland's near total abortion ban or allowing same-sex civil partnerships.

Nawrocki, who traveled to Washington to seek Trump's backing during the campaign, won a narrow victory against liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowski.

The result showed the high degree of political polarization in the EU and NATO member state, a key supporter of neighboring Ukraine.

Presidents in Poland can initiate as well as veto legislation and have some influence over the country's foreign and defense policies.

Relations between government and president are likely to be tense ahead of parliamentary elections planned for 2027.