Natural gas prices hit fresh record peaks

  • December 22 2021 07:00:00

Natural gas prices hit fresh record peaks

LONDON- Agence France Presse
Natural gas prices hit fresh record peaks

European and U.K. gas prices rocketed yesterday to all-time highs on strong winter demand and simmering geopolitical tensions between key supplier Russia and consumer nations.

Europe’s reference Dutch TTF gas price jumped nearly 20 percent from Dec.20 to hit 175.00 euros per megawatt hour in early afternoon trading.

Meanwhile, U.K. prices leapt to 435 pence per therm.

Both markets beat previous records from October, also struck on demand worries for the northern hemisphere winter months. They are currently about eight times greater than at the start of 2021.

Runaway spot gas prices, alongside other buoyant commodities including crude oil, have fuelled mounting concern about spiking inflation worldwide.

European gas “continued its inexorable rise... to another record,” wrote Deutsche Bank analysts in a client note.

“It comes as temperatures have continued to decline heading into the European winter, and we also got the news that (Russian energy giant) Gazprom had not booked any extra capacity in January for gas flowing through Ukraine.

“That’s an important story heading through the winter with implications for European growth, and one that will have investors closely following the weather forecasts to work out what might happen.”

Europe’s gas stocks had already been depleted by a prolonged winter last year.

Natural Gas, increase,

TURKEY Obese dog Pasha loses 31 kg in 3 years with exercises

Obese dog Pasha loses 31 kg in 3 years with exercises
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

    Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

  2. Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

    Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

  3. Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

    Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

  4. More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol

    More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol

  5. 11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

    11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest
Recommended
Consumer confidence slips in December

Consumer confidence slips in December
Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding
Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira
Oil prices sink 5 percent on Omicron demand fears

Oil prices sink 5 percent on Omicron demand fears
Trading at Borsa Istanbul suspended after sharp drops

Trading at Borsa Istanbul suspended after sharp drops
MÜSİAD backs new economic policy of gov’t

MÜSİAD backs new economic policy of gov’t
WORLD Acceptance of 2-states in Cyprus key: Turkish Cypriot FM

Acceptance of 2-states in Cyprus key: Turkish Cypriot FM

Turkish Cypriot authorities do not prioritize a policy regarding the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the country’s foreign minister said during his visit to Pakistan.

ECONOMY Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a $50 million loan to local lender Yapı Kredi for on-lending to women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Turkey under the EBRD’s flagship Women in Business programme, the development bank has announced.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.