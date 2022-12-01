Natural gas imports down nearly 21 percent

Natural gas imports down nearly 21 percent

ANKARA
Natural gas imports down nearly 21 percent

Türkiye’s natural gas imports declined by 20.6 percent on an annual basis to 3.4 billion cubic meters in September, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has said.

Gas imports via pipelines fell by 14.4 percent to 3.1 billion cubic meters, while LNG purchase dropped 55 percent to 295 million cubic meters.

Russia was the largest supplier of natural gas at 1.5 billion cubic meters or 45 percent share in total imports. Natural gas imports from Russia, however, declined 23 percent in October from a year ago. Türkiye reduced its gas import from Iran, the second largest supplier, by 3.8 percent to 854 million cubic meters.

Imports from Azerbaijan also dropped 3.7 percent to 710 million cubic meters, while natural gas deliveries from Algeria fell 26 percent to 297 million cubic meters.

In the first nine months of 2022, Türkiye imported 41.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, a 3 percent decline from the same period of 2021.

Domestic natural gas consumption amounted to 3.2 billion cubic meters in September, down nearly 22 percent from a year ago. Households consumption increased by 2.5 percent on an annual basis to 312 million cubic meters, while the industry sector reduced its use of natural gas by 19 percent to 1.03 billion cubic meters.

Power plants used 1.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the month, down 28.6 percent from September 2021.

There were 3.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas in storage, up 36 percent from a year ago.

The EPDK separately reported that Türkiye’s total oil imports rose by 9.2 percent year-on-year in September to 4.38 million tons, with crude oil imports increasing nearly 5 percent, 2.99 million tons.

Türkiye imported 1.3 million tons of crude oil from Russia, while Iraq ranked second 1.08 million tons. Crude imports from Kazakhstan amounted 262,000 tons.

Turkish, Economy,

WORLD Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a misunderstanding

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a 'misunderstanding'
MOST POPULAR

  1. MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Iraq

    MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Iraq

  2. Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

    Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

  3. Turkish ‘nurse kickboxer’ becomes European champion

    Turkish ‘nurse kickboxer’ becomes European champion

  4. Metallica announces new album, world tour

    Metallica announces new album, world tour

  5. ‘Nearly 17,000 terrorists neutralized in N Syria since 2016’

    ‘Nearly 17,000 terrorists neutralized in N Syria since 2016’
Recommended
India’s Tata Sons to merge Air India with Vistara airlines

India’s Tata Sons to merge Air India with Vistara airlines
Norway to scrap gas exploration licences in untapped areas

Norway to scrap gas exploration licences in untapped areas
Turkish economy grew 3.9 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy grew 3.9 percent in third quarter
Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent
Twitter owner Musk signals new ‘war’ against Apple

Twitter owner Musk signals new ‘war’ against Apple
EasyJet flies into third straight annual loss

EasyJet flies into third straight annual loss
WORLD Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a misunderstanding

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a 'misunderstanding'

Twitter owner Elon Musk said he met with Apple chief Tim Cook on Wednesday and "resolved the misunderstanding" that prompted him to declare war on the iPhone maker's App Store.

ECONOMY Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

The combined net profit of Turkish banks soared by 408 percent in the January-October period from a year ago to 336 billion Turkish Liras ($18 billion), data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) have shown.
SPORTS Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

The court has arrested the assailant involved in the tragic incident of the Nov. 27 İzmir derby for injuring a goalkeeper over the charge of “homicidal attempt,” considering the corner pole used by the assailant a “fatal weapon.”