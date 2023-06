NATO chief to visit Ankara in 'near future' to push Sweden membership

OSLO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said he would visit Ankara "in the near future" to push Sweden's membership bid, after the re-election of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"I'm confident of course that Sweden will be a member, and then we're working for that to happen as early as possible," Stoltenberg said at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.