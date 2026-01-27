NATO chief says Europe can't defend itself without US

NATO chief says Europe can't defend itself without US

BRUSSELS
NATO chief says Europe cant defend itself without US

NATO chief Mark Rutte has warned Europe cannot defend itself without the United States, in the face of calls for the continent to stand on its own feet after tensions over Greenland.

U.S. President Donald Trump roiled the transatlantic alliance by threatening to seize the autonomous Danish territory, before backing off after talks with Rutte last week.

The diplomatic crisis gave fresh momentum to those advocating for Europe to take a tougher line against Trump and break its military reliance on Washington.

"If anyone thinks here again, that the European Union, or Europe as a whole, can defend itself without the U.S., keep on dreaming. You can't," Rutte told lawmakers at the European Parliament.

He said that EU countries would have to double defense spending from the 5 percent NATO target agreed last year to 10 percent and spend "billions and billions" on building nuclear arms.

"You would lose the ultimate guarantor of our freedom, which is the U.S. nuclear umbrella," the former Dutch prime minister said. "So hey, good luck."

Rutte insisted that US commitment to NATO's Article Five mutual defense clause remained "total," but that the United States expected European countries to keep spending more on their militaries.

"They need a secure Euro-Atlantic, and they also need a secure Europe. So the U.S. has every interest in NATO," he said.

The NATO head also appeared to knock back a suggestion floated by the EU's defense commissioner Andrius Kubilius earlier this month for a possible European defense force that could replace U.S. troops on the continent.

"It will make things more complicated. I think [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will love it. So think again," Rutte said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

    Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

  2. Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition

    Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition

  3. Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

    Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

  4. UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

    UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

  5. Erdoğan calls for end to past 'mistakes' as Syria rebuilds

    Erdoğan calls for end to past 'mistakes' as Syria rebuilds
Recommended
Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase
UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks
Israeli FM hopes for better ties with Türkiye

Israeli FM hopes for better ties with Türkiye
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
French MPs pass bill banning social media for under-15s

French MPs pass bill banning social media for under-15s
UN, Türkiye send aid to northeast Syria as fragile ceasefire holds

UN, Türkiye send aid to northeast Syria as fragile ceasefire holds
WORLD Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia has begun pulling its forces out of Qamishli Airport in northeastern Syria, a move that could mark the end of its military presence in the region, several reports said on Jan. 26, citing sources.
ECONOMY EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of up to 60 million euros to Yayla Agro Gıda, one of Türkiye’s leading food producers, to support the company’s green and inclusive roadmap at its newly opened facility in the Central Anatolian province of Niğde.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿