National Guard sent to Illinois ‘can stay, but not deploy’

National Guard sent to Illinois ‘can stay, but not deploy’

CHICAGO
National Guard sent to Illinois ‘can stay, but not deploy’

A U.S. appellate court has ruled the hundreds of National Guard troops sent to Chicago can remain in Illinois but cannot be deployed, largely upholding a lower court's halt on the mobilization by President Donald Trump as part of his mass deportation campaign.

"It is ordered that appellants' request for an administrative stay is granted as to the federalization of the National Guard and denied as to the deployment of the National Guard," said the ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

The Trump administration had appealed the lower court ruling issued on Oct. 9, arguing the troops are necessary to protect immigration agents and facilities in America's third-largest city.

The appellate decision allows the deployment of troops to remain paused until the court can hear further arguments.

The deployment in Chicago involves 200 National Guard troops from Texas and 300 from Illinois, according to U.S. Army Northern Command, with an initial mobilization period of 60 days.

As for a similar troop deployment in Democratic-ruled Portland, Oregon, a three-member appeals court panel was weighing whether to lift another judge's temporary block of the mobilization.

Illinois and Oregon are not the first states to file legal challenges against the Trump administration's extraordinary domestic use of the National Guard.

They follow in the footsteps of California, another state largely run by Democrats, which sued the Trump administration after the National Guard was deployed in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia attacks Ukraines power grid as peace process at dramatic moment

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

    Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

  2. Aid trucks cross into Gaza

    Aid trucks cross into Gaza

  3. CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release

    CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release

  4. Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers

    Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers

  5. Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report

    Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report
Recommended
Russia attacks Ukraines power grid as peace process at dramatic moment

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'
Aid trucks cross into Gaza

Aid trucks cross into Gaza
Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report

Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report
Türkiye, Syria hold high-level security talks in Ankara

Türkiye, Syria hold high-level security talks in Ankara
Madagascar army unit claims control, president says power-grab underway

Madagascar army unit claims control, president says power-grab underway
Aid efforts ramp up for Gaza as Hamas prepares to release hostages

Aid efforts ramp up for Gaza as Hamas prepares to release hostages
WORLD Russia attacks Ukraines power grid as peace process at dramatic moment

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

Russia attacked Ukraine’s power grid overnight, part of an ongoing campaign to cripple Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter, and expressed “extreme concern” over the U.S. potentially providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.
ECONOMY New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal

New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal

Türkiye and the United States are working on a renewed strategy to reach their long-standing $100 billion bilateral trade target, with a focus on strengthening cooperation in strategic sectors such as white goods, textiles, automotive, tourism, technology, nuclear energy and beyond.
SPORTS Türkiye thrashes Bulgaria in World Cup qualifiers

Türkiye thrashes Bulgaria in World Cup qualifiers

The Turkish national football team beat Bulgaria 6-1 on Oct 11 night, thanks to superb performances of its young stars.
﻿