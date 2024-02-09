N Korea's Kim vows to 'put an end' to South if force used

N Korea's Kim vows to 'put an end' to South if force used

PYONGYANG
N Koreas Kim vows to put an end to South if force used

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed Pyongyang would not hesitate to "put an end" to South Korea if attacked, state media said Friday, as relations between the neighbours hit new lows.

The nuclear-armed North this year declared South Korea its "principal enemy", closed agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach, and threatened war over "even 0.001 millimetres" of territorial infringement.

"If the enemy dared to use force against our country, we will make a bold decision that will change history and will not hesitate to mobilise all the superpowers to put an end to them," Kim said, according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"Peace is not something to beg for or exchange through negotiations," he added.

Kim made the comments during a defence ministry event marking the anniversary of the founding of the country's military, KCNA said.

His statement echoed earlier remarks in which Kim said his military should "annihilate" the enemy if provoked, referring to South Korea and its ally the United States, state media reported last month.

Images released by KCNA on Friday showed Kim holding hands with his young daughter, Ju Ae, who some analysts say is being groomed as the next leader of the isolated country.

The images also showed the pair receiving enthusiastic cheers from uniformed military soldiers, as well as posing for photographs with army commanders.

Kim said Pyongyang's recent decision to define Seoul as its principal enemy was a righteous measure.

"The decision to define (South) Korean puppets as the number one hostile nation and unchanging enemy" and to "occupy and put down their territory in the event of a contingency is for the sake of our country's eternal security", he said, according to KCNA.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said last week that the "irrational" North Korean government was likely to carry out multiple provocations, including cyberattacks and drone intrusions, ahead of the South's April election.

In January, Seoul's defence minister said North Korea would face the end of its regime if it ever waged war.

North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament voted Wednesday to abolish laws on economic cooperation with the South, according to KCNA.

Kim has also ramped up weapons testing, including this year's launch of a flurry of cruise missiles, which analysts said the North could be supplying to Russia for use in Ukraine.

conflicts, threats,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

Export climate index climbs above 50 mark
LATEST NEWS

  1. Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

    Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

  2. Turkish intel aids in capture of PKK member in Syria

    Turkish intel aids in capture of PKK member in Syria

  3. Türkiye, Qatar forging closer commercial, trade ties

    Türkiye, Qatar forging closer commercial, trade ties

  4. Israeli strikes on Gaza's Rafah as US warns of potential 'disaster'

    Israeli strikes on Gaza's Rafah as US warns of potential 'disaster'

  5. Trump bumps delegate count with easy Nevada caucus win

    Trump bumps delegate count with easy Nevada caucus win
Recommended
Israeli strikes on Gazas Rafah as US warns of potential disaster

Israeli strikes on Gaza's Rafah as US warns of potential 'disaster'
Trump bumps delegate count with easy Nevada caucus win

Trump bumps delegate count with easy Nevada caucus win
US strikes Huthi missile positions in Yemen

US strikes Huthi missile positions in Yemen
Saudi hosts Arab diplomats for Gaza talks after Blinken tour

Saudi hosts Arab diplomats for Gaza talks after Blinken tour
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
Biden lashes out over criticism of failing memory

Biden lashes out over criticism of failing memory
WORLD Israeli strikes on Gazas Rafah as US warns of potential disaster

Israeli strikes on Gaza's Rafah as US warns of potential 'disaster'

Israel conducted fresh strikes on southern Gaza's overcrowded border town of Rafah on Friday, where more than a million displaced Palestinians have sought shelter, with key backer the United States warning of a looming "disaster".
ECONOMY Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing Export Climate Index posted above the 50 no-change mark for the first time in six months in January.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿