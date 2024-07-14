N. Korean leader's powerful sister slams anti-Kim leaflets

N. Korean leader's powerful sister slams anti-Kim leaflets

PYONGYANG
N. Korean leaders powerful sister slams anti-Kim leaflets

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un slammed South Korean "scum" on Sunday for launching anti-regime propaganda leaflets across the border via balloon, warning they would pay "a very high price".

The Korean peninsula has seen tit-for-tat balloon campaigns in recent weeks, with Pyongyang floating trash-filled balloons southward in protest of ones carrying propaganda leaflets sent northward by South Korean activists.

Kim Yo Jong, a key regime spokesperson, said she was informed the latest batch of "dirty leaflets and things of the ROK scum" had been found in North Korean territory along the border, according to a statement carried in English by the official Korean Central News Agency.

ROK is an abbreviation of South Korea's official name.

North Korean military personnel were "now making an all-out search, throwing into fire and disposing of the found rubbishes", she said.

"Despite the repeated warnings of the DPRK, the ROK scum are not stopping this crude and dirty play," she added, using the initials of the North's official name.

"The ROK clans will be tired from suffering a bitter embarrassment and must be ready for paying a very high price."

Pyongyang has already sent more than a thousand balloons carrying trash southward in what it says is retaliation for balloons carrying propaganda criticising Kim Jong Un's rule.

In response, Seoul has fully suspended a tension-reducing military deal and restarted some propaganda broadcasts from loudspeakers along the border.

Relations between the North and South are at one of their lowest points in years, with Pyongyang ramping up weapons testing as it draws ever closer to Russia.

Seoul and Washington have accused Pyongyang of supplying arms to Moscow for use in the war in Ukraine, which would violate rafts of sanctions on both countries.

Earlier this year, the nuclear-armed North declared Seoul its chief enemy, and has jettisoned agencies designed for outreach and diplomacy with Seoul, while ramping up security along the shared border.

North Korea ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye rescues 71 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

Türkiye rescues 71 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye rescues 71 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

    Türkiye rescues 71 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

  2. Libyan premier, Turkish army chief discuss military cooperation

    Libyan premier, Turkish army chief discuss military cooperation

  3. FM says Türkiye wants peace in region, urges normalization talks with Syria

    FM says Türkiye wants peace in region, urges normalization talks with Syria

  4. Greece fears water shortages after warmest winter ever

    Greece fears water shortages after warmest winter ever

  5. 'I'm supposed to be dead' Trump tells NYP after assassination attempt

    'I'm supposed to be dead' Trump tells NYP after assassination attempt
Recommended
Greece fears water shortages after warmest winter ever

Greece fears water shortages after warmest winter ever
Im supposed to be dead Trump tells NYP after assassination attempt

'I'm supposed to be dead' Trump tells NYP after assassination attempt
Hamas says pulling out of Gaza truce talks as Israel keeps up strikes

Hamas says pulling out of Gaza truce talks as Israel keeps up strikes
Biden tells Americans to cool it down after Trump assassination attempt

Biden tells Americans to 'cool it down' after Trump assassination attempt
Hamas says pulling out of truce talks after Israeli strike in Gaza

Hamas says pulling out of truce talks after Israeli strike in Gaza
Niger says large number of prison escapees caught, 3 killed

Niger says 'large number' of prison escapees caught, 3 killed
France celebrates national day as political crisis rumbles on

France celebrates national day as political crisis rumbles on
WORLD Greece fears water shortages after warmest winter ever

Greece fears water shortages after warmest winter ever

After Greece's warmest winter and earliest heatwave on record, authorities are sounding the alarm over the risk of dire water shortages in the heat of the Mediterranean summer.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 final with late Oyarzabal goal

Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 final with late Oyarzabal goal

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored a dramatic late winner as Spain triumphed in Sunday's Euro 2024 final, beating England 2-1 to confirm their re-emergence as a force on the international stage.
﻿