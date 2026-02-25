Myanmar junta air strike kills at least 17: local organizations

RAKHINE

A Myanmar military air strike on a village market in the country's westernmost state has killed at least 17 people, two local organizations said on Wednesday.

Myanmar has been consumed by civil war since the junta snatched power in a 2021 coup, pitching the military against an array of ethnic minority armed groups and pro-democracy guerrillas.

Armed opposition group the Arakan Army said 17 "innocent civilians" were killed in the strike on Yoe Ngu village market in Rakhine state on Tuesday, while civilian volunteer group the Ponnagyun Youths Association (PYA) put the death toll at 18.

A Myanmar military spokesman could not be reached for comment.

"The scene was really bad, four or five buildings were burnt down and many buildings were destroyed," said PYA chairman Pyae Phyo Naing, who arrived at the strike site in its aftermath.

"Some people were crying while many dead bodies were scattered over the area," the 23-year-old added. "Some people were running away from the scene as there were also houses still burning when we arrived."