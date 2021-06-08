Ankara condemns attack targeting Muslim family in Canada

ANKARA/ONTARIO

Turkish officials condemned the terrorist attack targeting a Muslim family in London, Canada, which left four dead and one critically injured late on June 7.



Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu extended his condolences to the loved ones of the deceased family, before declaring that Islamophobia, racism and discrimination all amount to terrorism, which must be fought.



“The international community needs to mobilize against this terrorism before it is too late,” Çavuşoğlu said.



Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın also urged an immediate stop to the demonization of Muslims as he strongly condemned the terrorist attack.



Noting that the attack was motivated by Islamophobia, Kalın said constructed fear leads to hatred, animosity and violence.



“The modern barbarism must be stopped. The demonization of Muslims must end,” he said.



A man driving a pick-up truck slammed into and killed four members of a Muslim family in Canada’s Ontario province, in what police and officials said was a premeditated attack motivated by “hatred”.



A 20-year-old suspect wearing a vest “like body armor” fled the scene, and was arrested at a mall seven kilometers from the intersection in London, Ontario where the attack happened, said Detective Superintendent Paul Waight.



“There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim,” he told a news conference.



Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair described it as a “horrific act of Islamophobia.”



“They believe the family was targeted because of their faith, and that the attacker was motivated by his hatred of Muslims,” he said.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that he was “horrified” by the attack.



“To the loved ones of those who were terrorized by yesterday’s act of hatred, we are here for you,” he said, singling out the nine-year-old in hospital.



“To the Muslim community in London and to Muslims across the country, know that we stand with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable - and it must stop,” he added.



The attack, which brought back painful memories of a Quebec City mosque mass shooting in January 2017 and a driving rampage in Toronto that killed 10 people in April 2018, drew swift condemnation.



The rising trend of Islamophobia, racism and xenophobia have been disturbing the Turkish and Muslim communities living in Western countries, particularly in Europe.