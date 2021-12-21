MÜSİAD backs new economic policy of gov’t

ISTANBUL

The Turkish economy should not be evaluated with indicators solely based on foreign exchange rates, the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSİAD) said in a statement late on Dec. 19.

Turkey recorded a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 11.7 percent in the third quarter and its $220 billion exports figure in the last 12 months helped it post current account surplus for the third month in a row, MÜSİAD also noted.

“We have seen regretfully that a fictitious environment of mistrust, which is not based on a macroeconomic basis, is being tried to be created,” it said.

“The Turkish economy is still standing against all domestic and foreign perception manipulations as it was yesterday,” it added.

MÜSİAD also hailed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s new economic policy based on low interest rates and increased production, investments, exports and employment.