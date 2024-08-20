Mpox 'not the new Covid', says WHO

GENEVA

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized on Tuesday that the mpox outbreak is not comparable to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the virus is well-understood and there are existing methods to control it.

Although additional research is required on the Clade 1b strain—prompting the WHO to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)—the spread of mpox can be managed, stated WHO's European director, Hans Kluge.

In July 2022, the WHO declared a PHEIC due to the international outbreak of the less severe Clade 2b strain of mpox, predominantly affecting gay and bisexual men. This declaration was lifted in May 2023.

“Mpox is not the new Covid,” Kluge asserted.

He explained, “We know how to control mpox. In the European region, we have identified steps necessary to eliminate its transmission.”

Kluge highlighted the success two years ago when Europe controlled mpox through direct engagement with impacted communities, implementing robust surveillance, investigating new case contacts, and providing public health advice.

"The combination of behavior change, non-discriminatory public health action, and vaccination against mpox facilitated controlling the outbreak," Kluge said, noting that the risk to the general population remains low.

He addressed concerns about the potential for lockdowns, comparing it to Covid-19. “Are we going to go in lockdown in the WHO European region, it’s another Covid-19? The answer is clearly: ‘no’,” he stated.

While close skin-to-skin contact remains the primary transmission route, Kluge indicated the possibility of transmission via droplets in specific cases, particularly if an individual with active blisters in the mouth is in close contact with others, such as at home or in hospitals.

“The modes of transmission are still a bit unclear,” he said. “More research is required.”

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic added that the WHO does not recommend mask usage or mass vaccination. Instead, vaccines should be used in outbreak settings for groups most at risk.

On Aug. 14, the WHO declared an international health emergency due to rising Clade 1b cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo and its spread to neighboring countries.