Mpox 'not the new Covid', says WHO

Mpox 'not the new Covid', says WHO

GENEVA
Mpox not the new Covid, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized on Tuesday that the mpox outbreak is not comparable to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the virus is well-understood and there are existing methods to control it.

Although additional research is required on the Clade 1b strain—prompting the WHO to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)—the spread of mpox can be managed, stated WHO's European director, Hans Kluge.

In July 2022, the WHO declared a PHEIC due to the international outbreak of the less severe Clade 2b strain of mpox, predominantly affecting gay and bisexual men. This declaration was lifted in May 2023.

“Mpox is not the new Covid,” Kluge asserted.

He explained, “We know how to control mpox. In the European region, we have identified steps necessary to eliminate its transmission.”

Kluge highlighted the success two years ago when Europe controlled mpox through direct engagement with impacted communities, implementing robust surveillance, investigating new case contacts, and providing public health advice.

"The combination of behavior change, non-discriminatory public health action, and vaccination against mpox facilitated controlling the outbreak," Kluge said, noting that the risk to the general population remains low.

He addressed concerns about the potential for lockdowns, comparing it to Covid-19. “Are we going to go in lockdown in the WHO European region, it’s another Covid-19? The answer is clearly: ‘no’,” he stated.

While close skin-to-skin contact remains the primary transmission route, Kluge indicated the possibility of transmission via droplets in specific cases, particularly if an individual with active blisters in the mouth is in close contact with others, such as at home or in hospitals.

“The modes of transmission are still a bit unclear,” he said. “More research is required.”

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic added that the WHO does not recommend mask usage or mass vaccination. Instead, vaccines should be used in outbreak settings for groups most at risk.

On Aug. 14, the WHO declared an international health emergency due to rising Clade 1b cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo and its spread to neighboring countries.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 2,800-year-old Urartu cistern restored in Türkiye

2,800-year-old Urartu cistern restored in Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. 2,800-year-old Urartu cistern restored in Türkiye

    2,800-year-old Urartu cistern restored in Türkiye

  2. War-battered Gaza faces uphill battle against polio

    War-battered Gaza faces uphill battle against polio

  3. One of the world's largest diamonds found in Botswana

    One of the world's largest diamonds found in Botswana

  4. Fatih Terim accuses bank, manager in high-profile fraud case

    Fatih Terim accuses bank, manager in high-profile fraud case

  5. UN chief says Pacific territories face climate 'annihilation'

    UN chief says Pacific territories face climate 'annihilation'
Recommended
War-battered Gaza faces uphill battle against polio

War-battered Gaza faces uphill battle against polio
UN chief says Pacific territories face climate annihilation

UN chief says Pacific territories face climate 'annihilation'
Mpox risk low but imported cases may increase in Europe: EU agency

Mpox risk low but imported cases may increase in Europe: EU agency
Hamas, Islamic Jihad set conditions for agreement with Israel

Hamas, Islamic Jihad set conditions for agreement with Israel
Russia-China partnership yielding results, Putin says

Russia-China partnership 'yielding results', Putin says
Ukraine civilians flee advancing Russian troops in east

Ukraine civilians flee advancing Russian troops in east
VP pick Tim Walz lauds Kamala Harris at Democratic convention

VP pick Tim Walz lauds Kamala Harris at Democratic convention
WORLD War-battered Gaza faces uphill battle against polio

War-battered Gaza faces uphill battle against polio

The recent discovery of the first case of polio in the Gaza Strip in 25 years is presenting significant challenges for health workers and aid agencies as they prepare for a mass vaccination campaign in the conflict-torn territory.
ECONOMY Vacation trends shift as cultural, nature tours surge in popularity

Vacation trends shift as cultural, nature tours surge in popularity

Preferences have changed during this summer vacation due to both high hotel prices and climate conditions.
SPORTS I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

Göztepe came from two goals behind and scored a last-minute goal to hold Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe to a 2-2 draw at home in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Aug. 17, prompting the Portuguese coach to warn his players that they should have done everything to keep the lead.
﻿