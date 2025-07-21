Motorcycles outnumber cars in six Turkish provinces

ISTANBUL

Recent data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reveals that motorcycles have overtaken cars in registration numbers across six provinces in Türkiye.

Leading the trend is the southern province of Kilis, where the number of registered motorcycles has reached 39,134 — nearly three times the number of cars, which stands at 13,482.

Other provinces reflecting this shift include the western province of Manisa, where motorcycles outnumber cars by almost 48,000, followed by the western provinces of Muğla and Aydın, the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, and the eastern province of Iğdır.

Each shows a consistent preference for motorcycles as a primary mode of transportation. Analysts suggest that factors such as affordability, ease of movement and fuel efficiency are driving this shift.

On a national scale, Türkiye now has more than 6.6 million registered motorcycles. Istanbul leads with over 850,000 motorcycles, followed by Antalya and Izmir. In stark contrast, Ardahan ranks lowest with just 1,078 motorcycles on record.

As of last month, Türkiye had a total of 16.7 million registered automobiles. The number of other motor vehicles included 530,984 minibuses, 214,848 buses, 4.8 million pickup trucks and 1.02 million heavy-duty trucks.