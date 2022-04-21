Motifs found on walls of Sinop Castle

SİNOP
Ancient motifs like bullheads considered the symbol of power in ancient times, have been found on the walls of Sinop Castle.

Within the framework of the City Square Project, initiated to bring the historical beauties of the northern province of Sinop to light, the historical richness of the city started unfolding after the buildings in front of the castle walls were removed.

The bull head figures have been found on the castle wall at the back of the military casino, which will be built as a public garden.

The figures, which are believed to belong to the period of King Mithridat VI, who was born in Sinop and ruled in Anatolia between 120 and 63 B.C., were carved on stones as a symbol of power of that period.

Placed at the entrances of the kingdom buildings and various temples, the figures show the importance given to bulls in ancient times.

Cemalettin Kaya, board member of the Sinop History and Culture Research Association, said: “These figures are not in their original place; they were later moved here. They were taken from temples, ancient palaces, and the entrances of buildings and roofs in the city. These were the animals used by soothsayers in fortune telling in ancient times. They are found in various parts of Sinop.”

Kaya said that the making of the figures dates back to a minimum of 2,500 years, adding: “There are many similar artefacts on the castle walls. They probably symbolize sacrifice ceremony.”

Kaya said that Strabon, the Greek historian and philosopher born in Amasya who lived between 64 B.C. and 24 A.D., mentioned in his inscriptions that the Sinop Castle walls were the most beautiful walls in the world.

“The outer walls of this castle were removed over time, they were used in buildings, schools, the construction of prison and the government building. In all the records in ancient times, in Rome, Genoa and even the Ottoman Empire, there is a document of who will repair them.”

