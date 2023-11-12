Moscow denies it stole Carlsberg's subsidiary

Moscow denies it stole Carlsberg's subsidiary

MOSCOW
Moscow denies it stole Carlsbergs subsidiary

Russia has denied stealing Carlsberg's business, saying its seizure was legal, in reaction to remarks made almost two weeks ago by the head of the Danish brewery company.

Carlsberg had announced in June that a buyer had been found for Baltika, which it has owned since 2000, and its 8,400 employees.

But a decree the following month signed by President Vladimir Putin said the state was taking over the business.

Carlsberg CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen later said Russia had "stolen our business" and explained his company would not enter a deal with the Kremlin to avoid helping them "make that look legitimate," according to media reports.

"The information presented in the interpretation made by Aarup-Andersen has nothing to do with reality," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova argued the shares were temporarily transferred under state management in accordance with the law.

Hundreds of Western companies have left Russia in the 20 months since Moscow launched its assault on Ukraine, with many taking steep discounts or writing-off assets entirely.

The Kremlin has tightened restrictions on foreign companies trying to sell their Russian subsidiaries.

It said in late October there would be no "free exit" for Western companies selling their Russian assets.

Denmark, beer,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Moscow denies it stole Carlsbergs subsidiary

Moscow denies it stole Carlsberg's subsidiary

LATEST NEWS

  1. Moscow denies it stole Carlsberg's subsidiary

    Moscow denies it stole Carlsberg's subsidiary

  2. US, China seek to cool tensions at APEC summit

    US, China seek to cool tensions at APEC summit

  3. Türkiye key country to resolve Israeli-Hamas problem: Erdoğan

    Türkiye key country to resolve Israeli-Hamas problem: Erdoğan

  4. Silence of Western countries on Gaza shameful: Erdoğan

    Silence of Western countries on Gaza shameful: Erdoğan

  5. Middle East leaders slam Israel at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza

    Middle East leaders slam Israel at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza
Recommended
US, China seek to cool tensions at APEC summit

US, China seek to cool tensions at APEC summit
Battle looms over renewed plastic treaty negotiations

Battle looms over renewed plastic treaty negotiations
Canada police probe video warning not to fly Air India

Canada police probe video warning not to fly Air India
British economy stalls in third quarter

British economy stalls in third quarter
Efforts for energy conservation in public sector

Efforts for energy conservation in public sector
World Bank offers prop for Sri Lankas stressed banks

World Bank offers prop for Sri Lanka's stressed banks
WORLD Silence of Western countries on Gaza shameful: Erdoğan

Silence of Western countries on Gaza shameful: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the Western countries for remaining silent on the massacre in Palestine on Nov. 11 at the joint Arab-Islamic summit in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.
ECONOMY Moscow denies it stole Carlsbergs subsidiary

Moscow denies it stole Carlsberg's subsidiary

Russia has denied stealing Carlsberg's business, saying its seizure was legal, in reaction to remarks made almost two weeks ago by the head of the Danish brewery company.
SPORTS Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

John Kennedy struck a spectacular extra-time winner as Fluminense ended their long wait for a first ever Copa Libertadores crown on Nov. 4 with a 2-1 victory over Argentina's Boca Juniors.