More than 41,000 vehicles registered in April

ANKARA

In Turkey, a total of 40,171 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered in April, the country's statistics authority revealed on May 29.

April’s figure was down 26.1% year-on-year and it marked a 44.3% drop compared to the previous month due to the coronavirus containment measures, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The overall number of registered vehicles traveling on Turkish roads reached 23.4 million by the end of last month.

Of all vehicles registered in April, 48.9% were automobiles, 28.3% were motorcycles, and 11.1% were small trucks, TurkStat said.

In terms of brands, 13.3% were Fiat cars, 11.8% were Volkswagen, and 9.9% were Renault.

In January-April, Turkey saw 259,918 new registrations of road motor vehicles, rising 21.7% from the corresponding four-month period in 2019.



