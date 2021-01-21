More than 20 dead in Baghdad twin suicide bombing: Ministry

  • January 21 2021 12:41:00

More than 20 dead in Baghdad twin suicide bombing: Ministry

BAGHDAD-Agence France-Presse
More than 20 dead in Baghdad twin suicide bombing: Ministry

The toll in a twin suicide bombing in an open-air Baghdad market on Jan. 21 morning topped 20 dead and 40 wounded, an interior ministry official told AFP.

The ministry said the first suicide bomber had rushed into the market and claimed to feel sick, so that people would gather around him. He then detonated his explosives.

As people gathered around the victims, a second attacker detonated his bomb, the ministry’s statement said.

Military spokesman Yahya Rasool said two suicide bombers detonated their explosives as they were being pursued by security forces.

An AFP reporter at the scene said the bombers had struck a huge open-air market for second-hand clothes in Tayaran Square.

It had been teeming with people following nearly a year of restrictions imposed in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Security forces cordoned off the area and paramedics were working to help the casualties.

After years of deadly sectarian violence, suicide bombings have become relatively rare in the capital. The last such attack took place in June 2019 and left several people dead.

In January 2018, a suicide bombing in Tayaran Square killed more than 30 people, just a few months before the last parliamentary election.

Elections in Iraq are typically preceded by escalating violence, including bombings and assassinations.

Iraq is gearing up for a new general election this year, which Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi originally set for June - nearly a year ahead of schedule - in response to widespread protests in 2019.

But authorities are in talks to reschedule them for October in order to give electoral authorities more time to register voters and new parties.

Thursday’s twin attack was not immediately claimed but suicide bombings have been used by ultra-conservative Islamist groups, most recently the Islamic State organisation.

Iraq declared ISIL defeated at the end of 2017 after a fierce three-year campaign to retake the one-third of the country that had been seized by the jihadists.

But the group’s sleeper cells have continued to operate in desert and mountain areas, typically targeting security forces or state infrastructure with low casualty attacks.

Still, the US-led coalition that had been supporting Iraq’s campaign against ISIL has significantly drawn down its troop levels over the past year, citing the increased capabilities of Iraqi troops.

The United States, which provides the bulk of the force, has 2,500 troops left in Iraq - down from 5,200 a year ago.

They are mainly in charge of training, providing drone surveillance and carrying out air strikes while Iraqi security forces handle security in urban areas.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

    Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

  2. Turkey may start easing virus restrictions in March

    Turkey may start easing virus restrictions in March

  3. Turkey experiencing severe drought, NASA maps show

    Turkey experiencing severe drought, NASA maps show

  4. CHP calls on gov’t to inform people about vaccination timeline

    CHP calls on gov’t to inform people about vaccination timeline

  5. Historical Turkish town draws tourists despite pandemic

    Historical Turkish town draws tourists despite pandemic
Recommended
Tunsisians protest against mass arrests in nighttime clashes

Tunsisians protest against mass arrests in nighttime clashes
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities as Biden warns worst yet to come

US virus deaths top WWII fatalities as Biden warns worst yet to come
Three dead as gas blast rips through Madrid building

Three dead as gas blast rips through Madrid building
Italian PM wins crucial vote in Senate with very thin margin

Italian PM wins crucial vote in Senate with very thin margin
DC on lockdown and on edge before Biden’s inauguration

DC on lockdown and on edge before Biden’s inauguration
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises

Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
WORLD More than 20 dead in Baghdad twin suicide bombing: Ministry

More than 20 dead in Baghdad twin suicide bombing: Ministry

The toll in a twin suicide bombing in an open-air Baghdad market on Jan. 21 morning topped 20 dead and 40 wounded, an interior ministry official told AFP.
ECONOMY Turkey, Belgium target $10 bln bilateral trade volume

Turkey, Belgium target $10 bln bilateral trade volume

Turkey and Belgium are aiming to increase their bilateral trade volume from $7.3 billion to up to $10 billion annually, the Turkish trade minister said on Jan. 20. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş beat 10-man Galatasaray with a 2-0 win in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Jan. 17’s night to remain atop the league standings after 18 games.