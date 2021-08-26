More than 150 killed in Ethiopia attack: Rights agency

  • August 26 2021 17:45:00

More than 150 killed in Ethiopia attack: Rights agency

ADDIS ABABA
More than 150 killed in Ethiopia attack: Rights agency

Gunmen killed more than 150 people in an attack last week in a restive part of western Ethiopia that sparked deadly reprisals, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Aug. 26. 

"The area’s residents and others have told the commission more than 150 people were killed by the gunmen," the state-affiliated but independent commission said in a statement.

The August 18 attack occurred after security forces withdrew from a part of Oromia, a troubled region in Ethiopia’s west, the commission said.

Witnesses told the EHRC that the gunmen were affiliated with the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), an armed group blamed for violence in western and southern Ethiopia.

The killings sparked an exodus of residents, mainly women and children, to neighboring areas and "ethnic-based reprisal attacks" that left more than 60 people dead in the days afterward, the commission said.

The OLA, believed to number in the low thousands, broke off from the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), an opposition party that spent years in exile but was allowed to return to Ethiopia after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.

Abiy’s government has blamed the OLA for a number of recent massacres targeting ethnic Amharas, the country’s second-largest group, though the militants have denied responsibility.

minority, death,

WORLD More than 150 killed in Ethiopia attack: Rights agency

More than 150 killed in Ethiopia attack: Rights agency
MOST POPULAR

  1. UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

    UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

  2. Turkey brings back first batch of troops from Kabul

    Turkey brings back first batch of troops from Kabul

  3. Turkey urges Taliban to form ‘inclusive’ government

    Turkey urges Taliban to form ‘inclusive’ government

  4. Thank you, Anastasiades

    Thank you, Anastasiades

  5. Phase 3 trials of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine begin

    Phase 3 trials of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine begin
Recommended
Russia critic Navalny gives first interview from jail

Russia critic Navalny gives first interview from jail
Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport

Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport
Japan stops use of 1.63 mln Moderna doses over contamination

Japan stops use of 1.63 mln Moderna doses over contamination
China reopens world’s third busiest port after partial virus halt

China reopens world’s third busiest port after partial virus halt
Explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties include children

Explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties include children
Rain on Greenland ice sheet signals climate change risk

Rain on Greenland ice sheet signals climate change risk
WORLD More than 150 killed in Ethiopia attack: Rights agency

More than 150 killed in Ethiopia attack: Rights agency

Gunmen killed more than 150 people in an attack last week in a restive part of western Ethiopia that sparked deadly reprisals, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Aug. 26. 
ECONOMY Turkeys oil imports up 43.2 pct in June

Turkey's oil imports up 43.2 pct in June

Turkey's total oil imports increased by 43.2 percent to 3.99 million tonnes in June compared to the same month of 2020, according to data of Turkey's energy watchdog on Aug. 26.

SPORTS Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

The Turkish women's volleyball team beat the Netherlands on Aug. 24, marking its fifth victory in five matches of the group stage in the 2021 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).