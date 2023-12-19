More than 110 dead in northwest China earthquake

More than 110 dead in northwest China earthquake

BEIJING
More than 110 dead in northwest China earthquake

At least 111 people were killed when an earthquake collapsed buildings in northwest China, state media reported Tuesday, as rescue workers raced to start digging through rubble.

About 100 were killed and scores more injured in Gansu province after the strong, shallow tremor struck, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the provincial earthquake relief headquarters.

According to CCTV, 11 others were killed and 100 injured in the city of Haidong in the neighbouring province of Qinghai.

The quake caused significant damage, including collapsed houses, and sent people running into the street for safety, state news agency Xinhua said.

Rescue work was under way early Tuesday, with Chinese President Xi Jinping calling for "all-out efforts" in the search and relief work as well as ensuring the safety of the survivors and their property.

The quake, which was logged as magnitude 5.9 by the US Geological Survey, struck in Gansu near the border with Qinghai, where Haidong is located.

That epicentre is about 100 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of Gansu province's capital, Lanzhou. Several smaller aftershocks followed the initial earthquake.

Xinhua reported the quake — which was felt in Xi'an in northern Shaanxi province, some 570 kilometres (350 miles) away — as magnitude 6.2.

rubble , death toll,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

    Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

  2. Clinics overwhelmed by flu patients: Expert

    Clinics overwhelmed by flu patients: Expert

  3. Cultural Road Festival attains membership in European Festivals Association

    Cultural Road Festival attains membership in European Festivals Association

  4. Finland bolsters military ties with US after Putin warning

    Finland bolsters military ties with US after Putin warning

  5. US announces 10-nation coalition to combat Huthi attacks in Red Sea

    US announces 10-nation coalition to combat Huthi attacks in Red Sea
Recommended
Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes
Finland bolsters military ties with US after Putin warning

Finland bolsters military ties with US after Putin warning
US announces 10-nation coalition to combat Huthi attacks in Red Sea

US announces 10-nation coalition to combat Huthi attacks in Red Sea
S. Korea, US, Japan begin sharing real-time data on N. Korean missiles

S. Korea, US, Japan begin sharing real-time data on N. Korean missiles
Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, US vows more arms

Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, US vows more arms
Israel faces mounting outrage over Gaza war

Israel faces mounting outrage over Gaza war
WORLD Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

A volcano in Iceland erupted on Tuesday, with geysers of molten lava shooting into the pitch-black night sky after weeks of seismic activity had the region southwest of the capital on high alert.
ECONOMY Cyberattack paralyzes gas stations across Iran

Cyberattack paralyzes gas stations across Iran

Nearly 70 percent of Iran’s gas stations went out of service yesterday following possible sabotage — a reference to cyberattacks, Iranian state TV reported.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.