More Chinese firms may invest in Türkiye: ALJ’s Bozkurt

ISTANBUL

After Chinese carmaker BYD decides to open a $1 billion plant in Türkiye, other Chinese manufacturers are likely to put the country on their radars, says Ali Haydar Bozkurt, ALJ Türkiye and Europe President and CEO.

“I predict that a few more different brands will come here to invest in the coming period. Because they know that they have the chance to invest here and export vehicles to European markets with zero customs by taking advantage of the customs union,” he said.

Türkiye has proven itself in automotive production, Bozkurt added.

“When we put all these together, and when we evaluate the production quality of the factories that have been producing here for the last 30, 40, 50 years, I think it was inevitable that the Chinese would choose Türkiye… BYD made the first move,” he said.

In the upcoming period they would carry out distributorship operations with BYD, while their operations on the production side will continue, Bozkurt said.

As ALJ Türkiye, they are making their preparations in order to introduce all technologies and new products of BYD to Türkiye “in the best way”, he added.

“Sales, marketing, after-sales customer satisfaction, consumer financing, second hand... We continue our work to present BYD to the Turkish people and Turkish customers,” Bozkurt said.