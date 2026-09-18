More celebrities targeted in fresh drug operation

More celebrities targeted in fresh drug operation

ISTANBUL
More celebrities targeted in fresh drug operation

Dozens of celebrities have detained as part of the narcotics investigation since October 2025.

Turkish authorities on Sept. 18 issued detention warrants for a total of 24 people, including a number of actors, singers and a former footballer, on allegations of using illegal drugs, in the latest phase of an ongoing operation targeting celebrities.

Among those named in the warrants are popular actors Aras Bulut İynemli, Melis Sezen, Afra Saraçoğlu, Nilperi Şahinkaya and Melis İşiten.

Other high-profile figures targeted in the operation include rapper Seyfullah Sağır, better known by his stage name Sefo, and former footballer Hasan Şaş, local media said.

According to a statement by the Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the suspects are facing allegations of using illegal drugs, facilitating drug use and providing premises for such activities.

As in previous phases of the investigation, those targeted are expected to undergo drug tests after giving statements to judicial authorities, while searches were also carried out at their homes.

A series of drug investigations targeting prominent figures in Türkiye began in October 2025. Since then, dozens of actors, singers and other high-profile individuals have been questioned as part of the probes and subjected to drug testing.

Celebrities whose tests returned positive results or who admitted to using drugs were subsequently released, while some suspects accused of facilitating drug use or involvement in drug trafficking were remanded in custody.

Although drug use is subject to treatment and probation measures rather than immediate imprisonment in many cases in Türkiye, drug trafficking and providing a place for drug use are criminal offenses.

Detention warrant, Illegal,

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