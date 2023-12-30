Monthly inflation to slow after ticking up next month: Central Bank

Monthly inflation to slow after ticking up next month: Central Bank

ISTANBUL
Monthly inflation to slow after ticking up next month: Central Bank

Monthly inflation will rise in January due to wage adjustments, particularly the minimum wage, and items with a high tendency for time-dependent price setting, the Central Bank has said.

The minimum wage this week was increased by 49 percent to 17,002 Turkish Liras ($578) for millions of workers.

“This rise in monthly inflation is expected to slow down in February and beyond, and hover close to the decline in the underlying trend of inflation in the first half of the year,” the bank said in the summary of the November Monetary Policy Committee Meeting released on Dec. 28.

Recent indicators suggest that domestic demand continues to moderate as monetary tightening is reflected in financial conditions, it added.

“While the trend of imports weakens, the foreign trade balance displays a relatively favorable outlook. On the other hand, discounts and campaigns, in particular, have been the factors curbing the decline in demand.”

Although the rebalancing that started with the monetary tightening process continues, demand conditions may not weaken due to wage hikes in January, said the bank, warning that the current level of demand continues to be considered a risk factor in inflation.

Meanwhile, some business associations voiced concern over the potential impacts of higher wages.

The wage hike will be reflected in the prices in the coming months, said Sinan Öncel, the president of the United Brands Association (BMD).

The effects of the hike in the minimum wage will be felt particularly in the labor-intensive industries, such as textile and garments, according to Güven Karaca, the chair of Istanbul Leather and Leather Products Exporters’ Association (İDMİB).

He, however, welcomed the decision that there would not be another wage adjustment. “The one-off increase will help businesses see how their costs will change,” Karaca explained.

Inflation, inflation rate,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela
LATEST NEWS

  1. British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

    British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

  2. Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army

    Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army

  3. China tensions rising, US revives WWII-era Pacific airfield

    China tensions rising, US revives WWII-era Pacific airfield

  4. 'Massive' Russian strikes kill at least 30 across Ukraine

    'Massive' Russian strikes kill at least 30 across Ukraine

  5. 'Exhausted' Gazans desperate for war to end as Israel presses offensive

    'Exhausted' Gazans desperate for war to end as Israel presses offensive
Recommended
Boeing urges 737 MAX inspections

Boeing urges 737 MAX inspections
For US fast food chains China too large to pass up

For US fast food chains China too large to pass up
US to extend suspension of EU steel tariffs

US to extend suspension of EU steel tariffs
Huawei expects revenue up 9 percent in 2023

Huawei expects revenue up 9 percent in 2023
Former VW bosss market manipulation trial revived

Former VW boss's market manipulation trial revived
Argentinas main union calls strike over Milei reforms

Argentina's main union calls strike over Milei reforms
Central Bank will continue to build up reserves in 2024

Central Bank will continue to build up reserves in 2024
WORLD British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

A British warship arrived off the coast of Guyana on Friday, further fueling tensions over a territorial dispute with Venezuela, which has launched a major military exercise in response to what it termed an "unacceptable" threat.
ECONOMY Borusan Lojistik secures $33 million EBRD loan

Borusan Lojistik secures $33 million EBRD loan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of $33.2 million to Borusan Lojistik to finance the company’s capital expenditure, including measures to boost competitiveness.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.