'Monte Cristo,' 'Emilia Perez' front-runners at France's Cesar film awards

Home-made hit "The Count of Monte Cristo" topped the nominations released on Jan. 29 for the Cesars, France's version of the Oscars, followed closely by international awards season front-runner "Emilia Perez.”

"The Count of Monte Cristo," a big-budget French adaptation of Alexandre Dumas's epic novel, was the second most watched film in French cinemas last year and leads the Cesars nominations with 14.

Lead actor Pierre Niney is the front-runner in the best actor category, but faces competition from Francois Civil who starred in the romantic drama hit of the year, "Amour Ouf" (‘Beating Hearts’), which received 13 nominations.

"Emilia Perez,” directed by Frenchman Jacques Audiard and the most-nominated film for the Oscars, was picked in 12 categories for the Cesars, including best film and best director.

The surreal musical odyssey about a narco boss who transitions to life as a woman shattered the record for the most Academy Award nominations for a non-English-language film last week, with 13 Oscar nominations.

It was also the second-most nominated film for Britain's BAFTA awards, according to the shortlist unveiled on Jan. 15, behind Vatican thriller "Conclave.”

The Cesars will be handed out in Paris on Feb. 28 at a ceremony hosted by Jean-Pascal Zadi, who starred in a hit 2021 satire about racial politics called "Tout Simplement Noir" (‘Simply Black’).

This edition will mark the 50th year of the Cesars, which like the Oscars are frequently embroiled in the political issues of the day.

"L'Histoire de Souleymane" (‘Souleymane's Story’), an arthouse production that recounts the struggles of an undocumented food delivery cyclist in Paris, emerged as a strong awards contender with four nominations including best film and best director.

The star of the film, Abou Sangare, was an undocumented migrant from Guinea with no previous acting experience when he was chosen at a casting call by director Boris Lojkine.

The 23-year-old was nominated for a Cesar in the breakthrough male actor category, while co-star Nina Meurisse was nominated as best actress.

The winners of the Cesars are picked by the 4,951 members of the Cesars academy.

