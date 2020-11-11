‘Mona Lisa of ancient age’ found in Osmaniye

  • November 11 2020 07:00:00

‘Mona Lisa of ancient age’ found in Osmaniye

OSMANİYE
‘Mona Lisa of ancient age’ found in Osmaniye

A mosaic area unearthed during the excavations conducted by the Osmaniye Museum Directorate in the southern province of Osmaniye’s Kadirli district has proved a rival to the ancient city of Zeugma with its awe-striking features.

A mosaic with a female figure, which archaeologists call “Mona Lisa of the ancient age,“ attracts attention with its stance, look and similarity to the world-famous Mona Lisa painting.

The mosaic area is believed to have once decorated the floor of a villa between the first and the second centuries, and the female figure is thought to have been the owner of the villa.

“We can call this mosaic the Mona Lisa of Kadirli,” said archaeologist Ümit Kayışoğlu. “This mosaic area is the only known mosaic area with human figures in Osmaniye. This is the remains of a villa built in the first and second centuries A.D.”

Stating that they have been carrying out devoted work in the mosaic area since 2015, he said, “As the Osmaniye Museum Directorate, we started many excavations when the ruins of the ancient city of Flaviapolis on which the Kadirli district was founded were declared a third-degree site in 2015.”

Describing the mosaics found, he said: “There are four different types of mosaics here. There is a lady in the middle of one of the mosaics, and we call this person Kadirli’s Mona Lisa. Because her look and stance are reminiscent of the original one.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey outperforms France, US in Caucasus

    Turkey outperforms France, US in Caucasus

  2. Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizer's vaccine

    Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizer's vaccine

  3. Istanbul takes additional measures to curb outbreak

    Istanbul takes additional measures to curb outbreak

  4. Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

    Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

  5. Turkey praises Azerbaijan on Karabakh victory

    Turkey praises Azerbaijan on Karabakh victory
Recommended
Lawyer: Britney Spears fears father, wants him out of career

Lawyer: Britney Spears fears father, wants him out of career
Abandoned church to convert into cultural center

Abandoned church to convert into cultural center
Burial chambers found in heart of Diyarbakır

Burial chambers found in heart of Diyarbakır
Mokissos ancient city awaits to be revived

Mokissos ancient city awaits to be revived
Atatürk photos on display

Atatürk photos on display

Jeopardy game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an icon

'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon'
WORLD Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan while fleeing the deadly conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, officials say, while the first details are emerging of largely cut-off civilians under growing strain.
ECONOMY Turkeys current account balance sees $2.4 bln gap in Sept

Turkey's current account balance sees $2.4 bln gap in Sept

Turkey's current account balance posted a deficit of $2.4 billion in September, the Turkish Central Bank revealed on Nov. 11. 
SPORTS Galatasarays presidential election in December

Galatasaray's presidential election in December

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray decided on Nov. 10 to hold an election for the next president and board in December.