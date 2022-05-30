Mona Lisa covered in cake in Louvre stunt

  • May 30 2022 07:00:00

Mona Lisa covered in cake in Louvre stunt

PARIS
Mona Lisa covered in cake in Louvre stunt

The Mona Lisa was smeared with cake at the weekend by a man in a woman’s wig who jumped out of a wheelchair and said artists should focus more on the planet.

Officials at the Louvre Museum in Paris, where the enigmatic portrait holds pride of place, declined to comment on the bizarre incident, which was captured on several phones and posted on social media on May 29. The treasured work by Leonardo da Vinci, which has been the target of vandalizm attempts in the past, was unharmed thanks to its protective bulletproof glass case.

A Twitter user identified as Lukeee posted a video showing a museum employee wiping what he says is cake off the glass and another showing a man dressed in white being escorted away by security guards.

“A man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheelchair and attempted to smash the bulletproof glass of the Mona Lisa.

Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass and throws roses everywhere, all before being tackled by security,” Lukeee wrote.

Speaking French, the man says: “There are people who are destroying the Earth... All artists, think about the Earth. That’s why I did this. Think of the planet.”

No image have emerged showing the actual incident.

The Mona Lisa has been behind glass since a Bolivian man threw a rock at the painting in December 1956, damaging her left elbow. In 2005, it was placed in a reinforced case that also controls temperature and humidity.

In 2009, a Russian woman threw an empty teacup at the painting, which slightly scratched the case.

TURKEY Face mask mandate on public transport lifted

Face mask mandate on public transport lifted
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to import 400,000 tons of sugar

    Turkey to import 400,000 tons of sugar

  2. Adolescents still wear facemasks to cover ‘flaws on faces’

    Adolescents still wear facemasks to cover ‘flaws on faces’

  3. Asphalt melts due to torrid weather in Denizli

    Asphalt melts due to torrid weather in Denizli

  4. Turkish doctor in US arrested for hiring hitmen

    Turkish doctor in US arrested for hiring hitmen

  5. First saplings in ‘Turkey’s biggest national park’ planted with official ceremony

    First saplings in ‘Turkey’s biggest national park’ planted with official ceremony
Recommended
Fazıl Say raises awareness about pollution in concert

Fazıl Say raises awareness about pollution in concert
‘Triangle of Sadness’ big winner at Cannes Film Fest

‘Triangle of Sadness’ big winner at Cannes Film Fest
Hindi-language book wins International Booker prize

Hindi-language book wins International Booker prize
Culture Road Festival opens in Istanbul, Ankara

Culture Road Festival opens in Istanbul, Ankara
ABBA superfans flock to avatar show in London

ABBA superfans flock to avatar show in London
EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine

EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine
WORLD Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families of the 19 schoolchildren and two teachers killed by a gunman. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: “We will.”

ECONOMY Turkey, Google to discuss copyright issues

Turkey, Google to discuss copyright issues

The Turkish parliament’s Digital Media Commission will next month invite representatives from Google to discuss copyright issues.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.