Mobile subscribers surpass 92 million

ISTANBUL

The number of mobile subscribers in Türkiye reached a total of 92.2 million last year, Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said, citing data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority’s (BTK) market report.

This corresponded to a penetration rate of 108 percent and 84.9 million of those subscribers were 4.5G users, according to the minister.

M2M subscribers reached 9.3 million, marking a 15.4 percent annual increase.

The average data usage of broadband subscribers was 260.3 GB in the final quarter of 2023, up from 243 GB in the same period of the previous year.

There was a total of 93.3 million broadband subscribers in 2023, pointing to a 3 percent increase from the previous year, while fiber internet subscribers leaped 20 percent to reach 6.8 million.

They aim to increase the length of the fiber network from the current 562,000 kilometers to 600,000 kilometers at the end of this year and up to 850,000 kilometers in four years, Uraloğlu said.

Data usage of 4.5G subscribers on average rose from to 17.2 GB from 14.8 GB, according to BTK data.

Total revenues of the companies operating in the electronic communication sector amounted to 244 billion Turkish Liras in 2023, increasing by a record 72.3 percent compared with 2022.

Revenues of Türk Telekom and other mobile operators rose 80 percent last year, while their investments soared 85 percent from 2022 to 41.2 billion liras.

Mobile networks had an average monthly usage of 477 minutes, while it was 100 minutes for fixed line networks.

Voice traffic was 321.4 billion minutes with mobile networks accounting for 98.6 percent of the total.