Ministry monitors car prices following new tax rates

ANKARA

In response to recent changes in Special Consumption Tax (SCT) rates on motor vehicles, the Trade Ministry has launched a sweeping investigation into price fluctuations across the automotive sector, aiming to prevent market manipulation and protect consumers.

The ministry announced that it is closely monitoring the impact of the updated SCT rates, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining “a fair, competitive and stable market environment.”

Authorities are scrutinizing pricing behavior, unauthorized sales and practices that distort market dynamics. Those found in violation face administrative fines and, when necessary, more severe penalties.

As part of its enforcement efforts, the ministry imposed fines totaling approximately 103 million Turkish Liras on 220 individuals and entities operating without proper licenses.

Additionally, 31 authorized dealerships had their licenses revoked for obstructing consumer access through tactics such as forced accessory purchases and inflated pricing.

In collaboration with the Turkish Notaries Union, the ministry has also introduced a secure payment system designed to eliminate fraud and ensure safe, simultaneous transactions between buyers and sellers.

Consumers can now report unauthorized vehicle sales through a dedicated module on the e-Devlet platform, the Turkish e-government gateway, enhancing transparency and oversight.

Furthermore, the Electronic Ad Verification System (EİDS) now requires identity verification for all vehicle listings, limiting ad postings to verified owners or licensed dealers.