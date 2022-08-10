Ministry: 9 PKK terrorists neutralized in Mardin

ANKARA

In a statement published on Aug. 10, the ministry highlighted that the PKK terrorists were in preparation for an attack.

“We will be responding to the terrorists strongly,” the ministry said without giving any further details.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has been organizing surgical attacks on PKK ringleaders in northern Iraq and Syria since the beginning of the year.