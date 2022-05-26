Ministries working to solve soaring rent prices

ANKARA

Within the framework of a regulation that Turkey’s Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, the Justice Ministry and the Treasury and Finance Ministry are working on to solve soaring rent prices, the production of social housing will be increased, housing costs will be reduced and new steps will be taken to enable citizens to purchase houses affordably.

With the study, which is planned to be completed in two weeks, rent increases based on provinces will be examined, especially in the three major metropolitan cities.

Within the scope of the regulation “protecting the tenants” prepared by the ministries, studies will be carried out to increase employment, apart from housing production.

Fines will be applied to those who increase rents above the determined rates.

The regulation will aim to reduce construction costs, increase housing production and facilitate citizens’ access to housing.

Priority will be given to metropolitan cities such as Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir. Price determination will be made for new houses according to prices in the region. Landlords will be prevented from removing tenants from their houses for renovation or other such excuses.

The details of the regulation, which will be finalized and transformed into a campaign following opinions from the sector, will be shared with the public by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.