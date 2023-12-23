Minister urges Chinese carmaker Chery to invest in Türkiye

WUHU
Industry and Technology Minister Fatih Kacır has called on Chinese carmaker Chery to invest in Türkiye.

He visited the production facilities of Chery, China's largest automotive exporter since 2012, Kacır wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Dec. 21.

“I invited the brand, which produced 250,000 vehicles last month, to invest in our country. We will continue to work to make Türkiye an electric vehicle production base.”

During his visit to the Anhui province, one of the production centers of the automotive industry in China, he discussed with local authorities the opportunities that Türkiye has to offer to investors, Kacır said.

Türkiye’s electric vehicle (EV) market is growing fast, and Chinese companies are increasing their share in car sales.

The number of passenger cars imported from China exceeded 51,000 in the January-November period, capturing a 6 percent share in the Turkish market, according to the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Most of those vehicles (35,000) are gasoline-powered vehicles of the Chinese brand Chery, whereas 15,000 EVs were imported from China.

Kacır also met with Chinese counterparts, Science and Technology Minister Yin Hejun and Industry and Information Technologies Minister Jin Zhuanglong, in Beijing, the Turkish Industry Ministry said in a statement.

They discussed bilateral cooperation, especially electric vehicles and battery investments, according to the statement.

