Transport minister receives fine for speeding on highway

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has openly acknowledged speeding on the Ankara-Niğde Highway for which he has received a fine, sharing a video of the incident on social media.

Driving to inspect the state of the highway, the minister reached 255 kilometers per hour, well above the legal limit. Sharing the footage with the hashtag "#TürkiyeHızlanıyor” (Türkiye is accelerating), Uraloğlu later acknowledged, “I ended up reporting myself.”

Roughly four and a half hours after his initial post, he revealed that highway gendarmerie officers had fined him 9,267 Turkish Liras (around $230). Uraloğlu also shared the official penalty report.

Explaining the incident, he said, “While checking the road’s condition, I unintentionally exceeded the speed limit for a short period of time. By posting the video, I effectively turned myself in.” The minister underlined that speed limits apply to everyone. “The necessary sanction has been imposed. From now on, I will be much more careful.”