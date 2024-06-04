Minister says planned elections by YPG are 'unacceptable'

ANKARA

Plans by U.S.-backed YPG to conduct local elections in northern Syria are “unacceptable” and a threat to Türkiye's national security, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said on June 3.

Türkiye considers the move as a step toward the creation of a separate Kurdish entity across its borders.

In defiance of a U.N. Security Council resolution, the YPG has announced plans to hold municipal elections June 11. The vote to choose mayors will be held in the provinces of Hassakeh, Raqqa, Deir el-Zour and the eastern part of Aleppo province.

In a written reply to questions from The Associated Press, Güler reiterated Türkiye's commitment to establishing a secure corridor along its borders with Syria and Iraq to counter the threat posed by the PKK.

Ankara accuses the PYD and its armed wing, YPG, of ties to PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

“It is not possible to accept such a situation,” Güler said. “The so-called election efforts that threaten the territorial integrity of Syria will negatively affect peace and tranquility in the region."

“We will not allow any fait accompli that is to the detriment of our national security and the territorial integrity of our neighbors,” he added. He did not elaborate on what action Türkiye could take if the YPG proceeds with the elections.

Türkiye has launched a series of major cross-border operations into Syria since 2016 to drive away YPG from its border and now controls parts of northern Syria.

Turkish jets, drones and artillery now regularly hit suspected targets in northern Syria, and in northern Iraq, where the PKK has a foothold.

Güler told the AP that 63 percent of Türkiye’s border with Syria border was currently “under control.”

“We are fully determined to create a 30-40 kilometer (19-24 miles) deep security corridor along our borders with Iraq and Syria," Guler said. "Our aim is to eliminate the attacks and threats by members of the terrorist organization from the other side of the border against our citizens and troops.”

Türkiye was now carrying out “continuous and comprehensive” operations against the PKK, instead of launching offensives like it did in the past, which he said were limited in terms of “targets and time."

Güler also hailed greater security cooperation from Baghdad, which earlier in the year issued a ban on the PKK, although it stopped short of designating it a terrorist organization.

“For the first time, Iraq sees the PKK as not only Türkiye's problem but also its own problem,” Güler said. “We expect it to be declared a terror organization at the shortest time possible.”

Touching on efforts to modernize air force, Güler said Türkiye and the U.S. were closer to concluding the procedures for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, following the Turkish government’s ratification of Sweden’s membership in NATO.

Türkiye requested to buy the F-16s in 2020 after its expulsion from the U.S.-led F-35 stealth jet program over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system.

Güler said talks with the United States over Türkiye's potential return to the F-35 project were continuing but he ruled out any possibility of the country disposing of the S-400s.

“It is out of the question for the S-400s, which we procured within the scope of our country’s long-range regional air and missile defense system needs, to be given to another country,” Güler said.

Türikye is also engaged in talks with the United Kingdom and Spain to buy Eurofighters jets, although Germany has objected to the sale.

“It is unacceptable for us to be subjected to export restrictions by our allies,” Güler said. “These restrictions not only affect us, but also the capability and defense investment targets that NATO has set for the allies.”

He said the initial batch of 20 of Türkiye's indigenous Kaan fighter jets, which completed its second test flight last month, would be integrated into the Turkish air force between 2027 and 2029.