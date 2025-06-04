Million-plus pilgrims begin hajj under blazing sun

Million-plus pilgrims begin hajj under blazing sun

MECCA
Million-plus pilgrims begin hajj under blazing sun

More than a million pilgrims joined Islam's most important rite under a beating sun Wednesday, as the hajj kicked off with the Saudi hosts scrambling to avoid last year's 1,000-plus deaths in sweltering heat.

With temperatures expected to top 40 degrees Celsius, robed pilgrims slowly circled the Kaaba, the black cube at the heart of Mecca's Grand Mosque which is Islam's holiest site.

State media reported that others had begun arriving in the sprawling tent city of Mina on Mecca's outskirts where they were to stay overnight before the hajj's high-point today, prayers on Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have delivered his final sermon.

About 1.4 million pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of the hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam that must be performed at least once by all Muslims with the means.

Authorities have ratcheted up heat protection measures such as extra shade to avoid a repeat of last year, when 1,301 people died as temperatures hit 51.8 degrees.

Wednesday, pilgrims performed the tawaf, walking seven times around the Kaaba, which Muslims pray towards each day.

Before entering Mecca, pilgrims must first enter a state of purity, called ihram, which requires special dress and behavior.

Men don a seamless shroud-like white garment that emphasizes unity among believers, regardless of their social status or nationality.

Women, in turn, wear loose dresses, also white, exposing just their faces and hands.

Pilgrims arriving on buses had begun already trickling into Mina June 3 afternoon, greeted by staff offering them coffee and dates.

"I am so happy, it's such an amazing feeling," said Reem al-Shogre, a 35-year-old Saudi performing the pilgrimage for the first time.

Following last year's lethal heatwave, authorities have mobilized more than 40 government agencies and 250,000 officials to improve protection.

Shaded areas have been enlarged by 50,000 square meters, thousands of additional medics will be on standby and more than 400 cooling units will be deployed, Hajj Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah told AFP last week.

Artificial intelligence technology will help process the deluge of data, including video from a new fleet of drones, to better manage the massive crowds.

Authorities said most of the deaths last year were among unregistered pilgrims who lacked access to air-conditioned tents and buses.

This year, they have cracked down on the unregistered, using frequent raids, drone surveillance and a barrage of text alerts.

Hajj permits are allocated to countries on a quota basis and distributed to individuals by lottery.

But even for those who can obtain them, the steep costs prompt many to attempt the hajj without a permit, even though they risk arrest and deportation if caught.

Large crowds at the hajj have proved hazardous in the past, most notably in 2015 when a stampede during the "stoning the devil" ritual in Mina killed up to 2,300 people in the deadliest hajj disaster.

Saudi Arabia earns billions of dollars a year from the hajj, and the lesser pilgrimage known as umrah, undertaken at other times of the year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

    Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

  2. 'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

    'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

  3. Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

    Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

  4. İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

    İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

  5. Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler

    Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler
Recommended
Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9

'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'
Netanyahu says I don’t remember nearly 1,800 times in corruption trial

Netanyahu says 'I don’t remember' nearly 1,800 times in corruption trial
Vietnam scraps two-child limit as birth rate declines

Vietnam scraps two-child limit as birth rate declines
200,000 Afghans left Pakistan since deportations renewed

200,000 Afghans left Pakistan since deportations renewed
Israel army says shelling Syria after projectiles launched

Israel army says shelling Syria after projectiles launched
US doubles steel, aluminum tariffs as OECD ministers gather

US doubles steel, aluminum tariffs as OECD ministers gather
WORLD Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9

'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on Wednesday said Moscow is ready to conduct a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, which was agreed upon during direct peace talks in Istanbul earlier this week, on June 7-9.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s restrictive monetary policy is "bearing fruit" in the country's struggle against inflation, a chief economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has remarked, emphasizing the importance of maintaining both monetary and fiscal policies.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿