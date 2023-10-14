Milk production increases in August

ANKARA
The amount of cow's milk collected by dairy enterprises increased by 3.1 percent in August compared with the same month of the previous year to 824,000 tons, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

Yoghurt production increased by 10.1 percent year-on-year to 125,000 tons while the country’s cheese production from cow's milk rose by 9.1 percent to more than 63,000 tons.

The data released on Oct. 13, also showed that butter production decreased by 10.3 percent in August from a year earlier and drinking milk production fell by 7.9 percent.

From January to August, milk production was up 3 percent year-on-year to 6.93 million tons but drinking milk output fell 2.2 percent to 974,000 tons.

Cheese production amounted to 512,000 tons in the first eight months of 2023, rising 9.4 percent. However, butter output plunged nearly 12 percent to a little more than 60,000 tons.

Separate data from the statistics institute released on Oct. 13 on poultry production showed that Türkiye’s chicken meat production fell by almost 6 percent in August compared with the same month of last year to 203,000 tons.

The annual decline in turkey meat production was more than 29 percent year-on-year to 3,920 tons.

Egg production rose 4.5 percent to 1.76 billion, while the number of chickens slaughtered declined nearly 8 percent to around 112 million.

In the first eight months of 2023, chicken meat production was down 4.6 percent to 1.5 million tons and egg output rose by 4.2 percent from a year ago to 13.4 billion.

