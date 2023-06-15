Milk and milk products productions slightly increases

ANKARA

The amount of cow's milk collected by dairy enterprises increased by 2.4 percent in April compared with the same month of the previous year and increased by 3.5 percent in the January-April period compared with the same period of the previous year, according to data announced yesterday by the Turkish Statistical Agency (TÜİK).

In April, compared with the same month of the previous year, drink made of yoghurt (ayran) production increased by 19.6 percent, cheese production from cow's milk increased by 2 percent and drinking milk production increased by 0.7 percent; yoghurt production decreased by 7.1 percent and butter production decreased by 16.5 percent.

In the January-April period, while drinking milk production increased by 8.2 percent, cheese production from cow's milk increased by 6.2 percent, and drink made of yoghurt (ayran) production increased by 5.6 percent; yoghurt production decreased by 0.1 percent and butter production decreased by 23.4 percent compared with the same period of the previous year.

The amount of cow's milk collected by dairies, which was 911,760 tons in the previous month, decreased by 3.5 percent to 879,602 tons in April.

Drinking milk production, which was 138,678 tons in the previous month, decreased by 11.6 percent and became 122,660 tons in April.

“Since reliable data/information could not be obtained from the regions affected by the earthquake disaster, temporary applications were made in the statistical production processes,” TÜİK said in its statement on the data.