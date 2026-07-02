Miley Cyrus gets her own Barbie doll

Miley Cyrus gets her own Barbie doll

LOS ANGELES
Miley Cyrus gets her own Barbie doll

Miley Cyrus has become the latest celebrity to receive her own official Barbie doll.


Toymaker Mattel unveiled the new Barbie Signature Miley Cyrus Doll, saying it celebrates the singer’s cultural impact as a musician, actress and advocate for self-expression.

Cyrus shared her first reaction in a video released by Billboard, saying she was “obsessed” with the doll and praising the attention to detail.

“All the details were so thoughtful and so important. Every little piece of this design was a dream, down to the shape of the shoe, the leather jacket, the belt, the hair dimension and the sunglasses,” she said.

The Grammy-winning singer added that the microphone included with the doll was especially meaningful.

“It was very important to me that music stays the priority for me and for my purpose, and so having this microphone is so representative of not just the music but using your voice,” she said.

In a video shared on Instagram and TikTok, Cyrus added the doll to her personal Barbie collection and reflected on her lifelong connection to the iconic toy.

“Barbie represents a personal dream of mine. She’s something I’ll never outgrow as she evolves with me,” she wrote, recalling how she braided her dolls’ hair and changed their outfits as a child.

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