Milan train station hosts 'World of Banksy'

  • December 04 2021 07:00:00

Milan train station hosts 'World of Banksy'

MILAN-Agence France-Presse
Milan train station hosts World of Banksy

Milan’s central train station plays host from Dec. 3 to a "World of Banksy", featuring reproductions of provocative works by the British street artist in something akin to their original real-world settings.

The elusive artist’s murals these days exchange hands for millions, notably the famous "Girl with Balloon" which was sensationally shredded and sold under a new name, "Love is in the Bin", for a record £18.8 million ($25.4 million) in October.

But the aim of the show in the northern Italian city is to make works by Banksy - whose identity is said to be known only to a handful of friends - again accessible to a wide audience.

"Most of his works have been destroyed, covered up, stolen, sold, so they are no longer directly visible to the public," the curator of the exhibition, Manu De Ros, told AFP.

More than 130 murals and silkscreens are on show in the train station until February 27, set on backgrounds created by young graffiti artists and students that hark back to their original surroundings.

"We have reproduced the walls on which Banksy painted, the bricks, concrete, the dirt of the roads, the pollution," De Ros said.

The exhibition is ticket-only and in a closed off area, but some noise from the train station filters through, giving visitors a sense of the streets on which the works first appeared.

There are reproductions of classic works like "Flower Thrower", showing a masked protester hurling a bunch of flowers that first appeared on a wall in Jerusalem, as well as more recent pieces.

There is "Aachoo", a sneezing lady who appeared at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, or another on the wall of a former British jail that once held playwright Oscar Wilde, depicting a prisoner escaping with a typewriter.

De Ros said he hoped it would cause some of the thousands of people who pass through the station each day to stop and think.

And what does the artist think?

"Banksy never directly authorizes exhibitions that he doesn’t organize himself, that’s a rule, but neither does he prohibit them. He doesn’t stop us," the curator said.

"This allows us to believe, perhaps a little presumptuously, that the work we do is appreciated. This also allows Banksy to spread his message even more widely."

TURKEY Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

    Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

  2. Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

    Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

    Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

  4. Antalya welcomes 9 million holidaymakers

    Antalya welcomes 9 million holidaymakers

  5. Minimum wage talks kick off in Ankara

    Minimum wage talks kick off in Ankara
Recommended
Hollywood remakes: The Good, The Bad and the Pointless

Hollywood remakes: The Good, The Bad and the Pointless
Ancient flute reveals interest in music

Ancient flute reveals interest in music
Intl Sinop Biennial to be held online

Int'l Sinop Biennial to be held online
Elle says will drop fur from magazines worldwide

Elle says will drop fur from magazines worldwide
Placebo to perform in Istanbul

Placebo to perform in Istanbul
Fossil footprints puzzle scientists: Bear or ancient human

Fossil footprints puzzle scientists: Bear or ancient human?
WORLD Baldwin: ’Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ’not me’

Baldwin: ’Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ’not me’

Alec Baldwin said he feels incredible sadness and regret over the shooting that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, but not guilt.
ECONOMY Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two settlements in Turkey have been included in the U.N.’s Best Tourism Villages list, the U.N. World Tourism Organizations (UNWTO) have said.

SPORTS Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor extended its points difference with the closest rival to 10 points after Week 14 games, bolstering its fans’ hopes that the 28-year longing for the league trophy will be over this season.