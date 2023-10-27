Mideast conflict impacting Turkish tour operators

ISTANBUL

Representatives of the Turkish tourism industry have voiced concern that they are already feeling the impacts of the conflict between Hamas and Israel, with operators saying bookings for Egypt tours have gone down by 50 percent.

Egypt became a favorite destination for many Turkish holidaymakers in the past months, as travelers encountered problems obtaining a Schengen visa to visit European countries.

However, amid the tensions in Gaza, Turkish operators started to receive cancelations for tours planned for Egypt.

Company representatives say there are uncertainties.

“Normally, our sales for Egypt tours are supposed to be at their peak at this time of the year. Yet, our sales have dropped 50 percent since the start of the year,” said Ali Onaran, the board chair at Prontotour. If the war prolongs, their tour sales would be down by half, he added.

This is a normal reaction by travelers to war, according to Hamit Kuk, an adviser to the Association and Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) and the general manager of Passo Turizm.

Kuk links the decline in sales to the conflict but also to the economic situation and seasonal factors.

“The cancellations are not too many for now, but sales have declined… All depends on what course the war will take. If it spreads, tourism activities will be impacted.”

Kuk also noted that there are fewer tourist arrivals from Israel and Lebanon in the southern province of Antalya. “Planes arriving [in Antalya from those countries] are half empty. Some flights were canceled this week,” he said.