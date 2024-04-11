Microsoft announces $2.9 billion investment in Japan

Microsoft announces $2.9 billion investment in Japan

NEW YORK
Microsoft announces $2.9 billion investment in Japan

Microsoft has announced a $2.9 billion investment over the next two years in Japan to bolster the country's push into artificial intelligence.

The announcement coincides with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to Washington, underscoring Tokyo's commitment to becoming a major AI power.

Microsoft has grown into a major player in the advancement of AI through its partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, propelling it past Apple as the world's biggest company by market capitalization.

"This is Microsoft's single largest investment in its 46-year history in Japan," said Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft. "These investments are essential ingredients for Japan to build a robust AI Economy."

The investment included providing "more advanced computing resources," according to Smith, including powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) that are crucial for running AI applications.

Microsoft also pledged to invest in training three million Japanese workers in AI skills over the next three years, and announced the opening of its first Microsoft Research Asia lab in Tokyo that will work on AI and robotics.

Underling the growing importance of cybersecurity amid increased hacking and breaches, Microsoft also announced plans to collaborate with Japan's government to strengthen the country's cyber defenses.

"The threat landscape for cybersecurity has become more challenging ... We're seeing that from China and from Russia in particular, but we're also seeing growing ransomware activity around the world," Smith told the Nikkei news outlet.

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Superman comic sells for $6 mln

Superman comic sells for $6 mln
LATEST NEWS

  1. Novels from Asia, Europe, S America vie for Booker Prize

    Novels from Asia, Europe, S America vie for Booker Prize

  2. Cruise robotaxis back on the road with human drivers

    Cruise robotaxis back on the road with human drivers

  3. Contractors undertake projects worth $4.3 billion abroad

    Contractors undertake projects worth $4.3 billion abroad

  4. Saudi drug trafficker detained in country’s west

    Saudi drug trafficker detained in country’s west

  5. Gaza families try to identify Al-Shifa dead

    Gaza families try to identify Al-Shifa dead
Recommended
Contractors undertake projects worth $4.3 billion abroad

Contractors undertake projects worth $4.3 billion abroad
US probing Boeing whistleblower claims on 787, 777 jets

US probing Boeing whistleblower claims on 787, 777 jets
Cruise robotaxis back on the road with human drivers

Cruise robotaxis back on the road with human drivers
Expenditures in public sector to be scrutinized, says Şimşek

Expenditures in public sector to be scrutinized, says Şimşek
Shopping center investments losing momentum

Shopping center investments losing momentum
Spain axes golden visa to curb property speculation

Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation
WORLD Gaza families try to identify Al-Shifa dead

Gaza families try to identify Al-Shifa dead

Palestinian nurse Maha Sweylem came to the gutted shell of the Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza hoping for yet dreading news of her husband, who she said was a doctor there.
ECONOMY Cruise robotaxis back on the road with human drivers

Cruise robotaxis back on the road with human drivers

GM subsidiary Cruise on has said it plans to get its self-driving cars back on the road without human drivers after suspending robotaxi service late last year due to safety concerns.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿